Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's not in our interest to be seen to be causing them Coronavirus deaths.
Or put it another way; it's wrong.
His staff are perfectly capable of rearranging the flowers on the present. I won't suggest except to say sooner would be better . People are dying.
AOBTW. It would be in our interest to do it before the Maximum Leader decides
to offer 50 or so diseased warrior an opportunity to a commodius location in heaven in exchange for
them crossing our border to have a cup of coffee some place that's open.
Comments
by NCD on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 4:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 4:17am
Makes sense to rethink when the other other guy is dealt an ace.
Even when this forces you to do the right thing.
by Flavius on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:07am
The rest of the world will likely come out of this changed. The US as usual may take away the wrong lesson.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:26am