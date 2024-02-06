Coming February 6, 2024 . . .
|
If we're gonna say goodbye, or just appreciate the best of our memories, let's get LOUD.
And do it for all we've left behind, be they best friends who found another spot or old ones who wander through our memories. Above all? A hat tip to TPMCafe and Dagblog. Where we were born, and where we've lived.
Time to find some links ...
Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q91hydQRGyM
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 8:07pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2T5_seDNZE
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 8:09pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLIAp5nr0q0
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 8:13pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHc7bR6y06M
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 8:20pm