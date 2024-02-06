    barefooted's picture

    LET'S GET LOUD

    By barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 8:04pm |

    If we're gonna say goodbye, or just appreciate the best of our memories, let's get LOUD. 

    And do it for all we've left behind, be they best friends who found another spot or old ones who wander through our memories.  Above all?  A hat tip to TPMCafe and Dagblog.  Where we were born, and where we've lived.

    Time to find some links ...

