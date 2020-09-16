Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ok, how do we fix this? The schools aren't going to do it. We need to get on TikTok or wherever this age group is and make videos FOR them. Making them watch Schindler's List isn't going to work against the short attention span theater of the internet. https://t.co/hcyRzAARnH— Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 17, 2020
See Twitter thread (some comments interesting too), starting with this Tweet:
I can’t associate with these Rs. Under Trump, they’ve abandoned most of what I agreed with as a conservative when it came to policy & worse have so embraced his odiousness in how they engage, there are few left I even respect. They want a shrinking circle & can have it. I’m out.— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 20, 2020
By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking for the roots of the city’s violent summer. By David Shipley @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17
In May, I went back to Portland, Oregon, my hometown. It was the week George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
DEVELOPING: At least 12 people shot in Rochester, New York mass shooting https://t.co/rUO2QtqWn3— BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2020
Breaking: the world has just set a new all time single day record for new #COVID19 cases (315k) and deaths (6k). The is on a terrible path. Even if one country has it suppressed, we cannot be truly safe until this pernicious infectious virus is gone forever. No more DENIALISM! pic.twitter.com/2k0v3WMUsq
Retweeted by Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
Election security proposals from @NormOrnstein and @djrothkopf, both calling on past presidents.
Ornstein: Enlist George W. Bush and Al Gore to help us prevent a Trump-Biden nightmare in 2020 https://t.co/GdTuCxyZPG via @usatoday @usatodayopinion
The Arizona Senate race has taken on new importance after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be sworn in to replace Sen. Martha McSally as early as Nov. 30 — possibly in time to vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. https://t.co/YgBO1x7BPR— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 18
The Associated Press reported on Friday that more migrant women had come forward and alleged that they did not agree to or fully understand gynecological surgical procedures. But the AP also said that its review of the matter “did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in a widely shared complaint filed” by Dawn Wooten, a nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.
Makes for a very interesting case about alteration of video, as well as responsibility for retweeting an altered video:
‘Beyond the Bounds of Decency’: Parents of Toddlers Sue Trump Over Manipulated ‘Racist Baby’ Video He Tweeted https://t.co/nROlYc0In2 pic.twitter.com/gCHIlj9gKq— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 19, 2020
The second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s pointed and powerful dissenting opinions earned her late-life rock stardom. She tried to hang on until the people voted in a Democrat as president, and a Democrat controlled Senate, so she could retire with a suitable replacement. Remember, since 1988, Republicans have won the national popular presidential vote only once, in 2004. Yet due to the Senate being designed by the framers to protect slave state power, our Supreme Court members have been most often controlled by a Republican controlled Senate representing only a minority of the people.
McConnell will, of course, jam through a conservative with zero Democrat's votes. Even this close to an election for President.
Administration lawyers sad the Census Bureau has set its own "internal metrics and standards but that doesn't mean that they're judicially enforceable" in or by courts.
THIS is maximum GAMING THE SYSTEM , it makes Saddam's "oil for food" gaming look like grade school stuff.
An email chain between top de Blasio ads brawling over how best discuss race reveals worsening City Hall dysfunction, sources say and documents show -- https://t.co/7l0TFvdYQv— city nolan wears a (and you should too) (@ndhapple) September 17, 2020
Lawyers representing the U.S. at Julian Assange’s extradition trial have accepted the claim that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the DNChttps://t.co/DrbYbVbTpn— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 18, 2020
The former Auburn University football coach, a political neophyte running to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D), was asked whether he supported extending the landmark 1965 civil rights statute during a Sept. 1 call with the Birmingham, Alabama, Sunrise Rotary Club.
His answer (which can be listened to in the clip above) verges on the incomprehensible and raises doubts about his understanding of the law that was key to ending the sweeping suppression of voting by Black people in the South:
“It Was All About the Election”: The Ex-White House Aide Olivia Troye on Trump’s Narcissistic Mishandling of COVID-19 https://t.co/YPwEbpmXr6 via @NewYorker— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
It's easiest, and for short attention span Americans particularly, to assume the Holocaust was 'bad', but 'probably exaggerated'. Getting 'woke' to the industrialized mass murder of millions of men, women and children is hard to conceive, psychologically disturbing, and can only be firmly grasped with hours of reading and education. There is no point in teaching history of America or the world without a deep and thorough education on the Holocaust.
In 'Salvaged Pages' by Alexandra Zapruder, a compilation of recovered diaries of young Jews, mostly in eastern Europe, and mostly writers who disappeared into the death camps of Belzec, Sobibor, Auschwitz and Treblinka, the diary authors themselves are never completely certain the 'deported' are actually going to be killed. They could not conceive of killing on that scale. This is even though, in these eastern areas, from Poland to the Baltic states, every Jew was witness to roundups, peremptory street executions and mass murder of hundreds by bullets, outside their villages and cities by Germans. They were also aware and exposed to the virulent dehumanizing Nazi race propaganda that blamed everything from the war to food shortages on Jews, used as 'justification' for abhorrent crimes.
by NCD on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:54pm
From the Puffer thread:
Turns out joking about WWII unnecessary - fewer and fewer have any idea what happened. Poor Belushi, one of his most memorable lines will now just draw blank states. 10% think the *Jews* started the Holocaust, and those camps burned into our brains - Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, Treblinka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Terezín, Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen... - are just odd bits of foreign word salad. Which I guess is only fair - we don't know any camp names from The Killing Fields or Rwanda or the last war in Congo or The Great Leap Forward or Hotel Rwanda... The closest is the disintegration of Yugoslavia, cuz it's in Europe.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/16/holocaust-us-adults-study
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:12pm
Admit I thought of NCD when I saw this picture commentary on today's Trump b.s. culture wars
announcementattempt at distraction:
lots of people are making the connection with the Hitler Youth. Trump of course wouldn't get any of that as he knows little history of any kind, still waiting for Frederick Douglass to show up to dinner. The whole thing including the Nat. Archives location pretty much does look like Pee Wee German's idea (Jvanka don't go there, not the history types. DeVos lacks that certain "patriotic" fervor needed. Who else would it be?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:57pm
and yup:
Actually I imagine what Trump is visualizing is digging out those 1910 grade school history textbooks with pictures of the boy George Washington chopping down the cherry tree and the dashing and wondrous midnight ride of Paul Revere...
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:10pm
Norman Rockwell history for Dummies while the mob takes the cadavers out the back.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:14pm
now that's our Pee Wee!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:17pm
Miller's idol, lover of deportation lists, plague on the weak, and the desperate like Miller. Note the beady, icy venomous eyes of both?
Heydrich, main architect of the Holocaust, assassinated by Czech partisans in 1942.
by NCD on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:48pm
"Dimestore Mussolini": Steve Schmidt rant
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 11:55pm
Uyghurs Concentration Camps and massive breadth of work internment revealed
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/18/clues-to-scale-of-xinjiang...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 6:40am