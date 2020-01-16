    Backlash Against the 1619 Project

    By rmrd0000 on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:50pm

    The NYT recently reported that high school history textbooks used across the United, but geared for the big sales in California and Texas, tell two different stories about United States. In the Texas version issues like slavery are white washed. A travesty.

    https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/01/12/us/texas-vs-california-history-textbooks.htm

    The NYT 1619 Project tells the history of the United States from a different perspective. The history of slavery is the focus of the history project. Immediately, a group of historians signed a letter complaint that the 1619 Project gives a distorted view. 

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/magazine/we-respond-to-the-historians-who-critiqued-the-1619-project.html

    https://www.theroot.com/notallhistorians-some-white-people-are-upset-that-the-1840616511

    Andrew Sullivan said the project was Liberal activism

    http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/09/andrew-sullivan-ny-times-abandons-liberalism-for-activism.html

    NY Magazine called it anti-white

    http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/the-1619-project-isnt-unpatriotic-its-just-anti-whiteness.html

    The National Review added its complaint about inaccuracies in the 1619 Project because the text does not give white people proper credit.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/history-according-to-the-1619-project/

    Welcome to the United States.

    Well, shoving American History into "only about slavery" bucket seems both unfair and not even helpful for Blacks, especially considering the version and permeation of the slavery most abhorred came after even the Constitution was written (giving some forgiveness of that awful 3/5th person kludge appear a much less important issue than post-Cotton Gin madness).

    Slavery died 155 years ago in the US - and for the most part globally shortly after. While it still has many knock-on effects, just as serfdom in Russia that persisted til 100 years ago, who wants that to be the centerpiece of their existence in 2020? Hell, women are still fighting for the right to drive & attend sports events in Saudi Arabia, or not be raped by gangs with acid thrown on them in India - as largely society-approved positions. Being Muslim is largely a justification for drone strikes and our indifference to mass deaths. So our problems and beauty are much bigger than a single lens.

    A South African immigrant is using the very open US Enterprise system to push out electric cars, new solar, new battery tech, doing the most of anyone in the world to practically push back against global warming. How does that fit into 1619? The US - including black soldiers and workers - stopped Nazi Germany and then held Communism back for 40 years and then freed billions from poverty through its often capricious and dual-sided technology and trade. How's that fit into 1619? Despite our love of heroic names, the heroism in America's past has always been the teeming unwashed masses, the source of any leader's power, as cliched as it sometimes feels.

    What the last 30 years in technology (driven greatly by the Internet) have ingrained is teamwork - that a Steve Jobs or Elon Musk can have great ideas, but without an often *huge* innovative, largely independent motivated but cooperative workforce and actively engaged customer base behind it, it won't work (even though Twitter reached $1 billion with about 20 employees, thanks largely to Amazon's Cloud - their users mattered most). Uber? People. Facebook? People. Starbucks? People. AirBnB? People. Oprah? People. Much of it's free form social media or franchise, unwieldly agreements with non-employees, though Elon's being manufacturing, it's about factories, regulations, infrastructure, and of course wealthy and slightly wealthy first adopters.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:29am

    The purpose of the 1619 Project was to give a different picture of slavery and how it impacts us today. It is not supposed to be a substitute for a complete history course. The history textbooks are supposed to be a complete course and there are versions with a very biased presentation of history.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:22pm

     “A generation which ignores history has no past – and no future.” –  Robert A. Heinlein

    “If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree. ” – Michael Chrichton

    “Psychology keeps trying to vindicate human nature. History keeps undermining the effort.” – Mason Cooley

     “No volume of history is insignificant, even the worst chapters. Especially the worst chapters.” – Terri Guillemets


    by NCD on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 12:02pm

    You're missing these. I think anyone serious about the issue should read them.

    We Respond to the Historians Who Critiqued The 1619 Project

    Five historians wrote to us with their reservations. Our editor in chief replies.

    @ New York Times Magazine, Published Dec. 20, 2019, Updated Jan. 4, 2020​

    The letter below was published in the Dec. 29 issue of The New York Times Magazine.

    RE: The 1619 Project [....]

    History Without Truth

    The 1619 Project has been thoroughly discredited, but many professional historians remain reluctant to criticize it.

    By KC Johnson @ city-journal.org, Dec. 31, 2019

    KC Johnson is a professor of history at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center.

    For the following two @ The Atlantic I used google cache links to avoid paywall issues:

    The Fight Over the 1619 Project Is Not About the Facts

    A dispute between a small group of scholars and the authors of The New York Times Magazine’s issue on slavery represents a fundamental disagreement over the trajectory of American society.

    By Adam Serwer @ TheAtlantic.com, Dec. 23, 2019

    Adam Serwer is a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he covers politics.​

    1776 Honors America’s Diversity in a Way 1619 Does Not

    Academic historians, conservatives, and Trotskyist socialists rightly reject The New York Times’ reframing of the past.

    By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.com, Jan. 6, 2020

    Conor Friedersdorf is a California-based staff writer at The Atlantic, where he focuses on politics and national affairs. He is the founding editor of The Best of Journalism, a newsletter devoted to exceptional nonfiction.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 12:29pm

    and perhaps even more so this one, which is scholarly and very thorough about all the arguments, with embedded links

    Fact Checking the 1619 Project and Its Critics

    By Phil Magness @ aier.org, Dec. 23, 2019

    Phil Magness is a Senior Research Fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research. He is the author of numerous works on economic history, taxation, economic inequality, the history of slavery, and education policy in the United States.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 12:37pm

    The elephant in the room is that there are textbooks teaching two different versions of history. That difference is not limited to discussions of slavery. Where is the outrage?


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 1:08pm

    Curricula of K through 12 is an issue of education theory.. And of politics whenever taxpayers are involved.

    Would you rather have a federal totalitarian at the top chose all the curricula? Where there is only one simple "truth" taught to the kiddies?

    Of necessity, most K through 12 is simplified into agitprop.  I.E., is Charles Dickens the best representative of English literature. Is high school physics really telling you the truth of physics? The NYTimes project is simply a new alternative product for the kids and for people who don't know much about history.

    This is why people go to college and specialize. This is why learning is lifelong.

    Mho, the best method for K through 12 is to teach the kids how to question and learn. Which in this case, would mean giving them several angles of one or two history narratives (i.e., if you are going to teach 1619, you show them all the disagreements too) rather than trying to teach them a survey.

    Survey textbooks are lying by their very nature of what they omit. In this country we don't have a communitariat dictating which survey version people need to know, we have local and or state school boards deciding that. And this is also why there is often vicious competition to get into the schools with the best teachers and students who want to learn.

    There very often is outrage at the local level! Parents who care have lots of outrage at the local level, we read about it all the time. Down to how the kids are taught to read at the getgo.

    The New York Times has long been involved in providing educational materials and curricula. It's a product like all the others. It is liberal in orientation and definitely revisionist in goal. It is not rigorous historical scholarship, it is an attempt to get people revising their ideas about what kids should be taught, where the stress should be put. That is a political agenda.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 1:39pm

    So we give the textbooks a pass and focus on the 1619 Project.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:25pm

    That's a political fight across the country at every school authority, one by one and fighting textbook publishers and salesman who offer alteration of their texts to please those buying them.

    I'm not interested in fighting that fight, I have no kids. I'm interested in scholarly history. 

    This is a forum for educated grownups. The last few years it hasn't shown any signs of drawing people interested in advocating political activism.

    I think if you are trying to advocate for political activism regarding textbooks, you're on the wrong forum.

    Plus it's very much a local issue and varies by region.

    You should get in touch in Dana Goldstein of the New York Times. She's one that's really interested in that:

    I Read 4,800 Pages of American History Textbooks

    Here’s how I did it, and what I learned about how the curriculum has changed since my own school days.

    Hot tip, though: textbooks change with every era, they are both political tools and they change with the culture. It's the way society raises the kids is at issue. Check out Hillary writing It takes a village to raise a child and libertarians of all stripes getting all het up about that, thinking that only the parents should raise a child.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:59pm

    Excerpt from Dana Goldstein's article:

    I embarked on this project after reporting on how difficult it had been for policymakers in a single state — Michigan — to come to a consensus on how to teach American history. I wondered how this politicized process was playing out in other places across the country, and within the halls of textbook publishing companies.

    You are mixing apples and oranges wanting to discuss the scholarly reception of the 1619 Project with Dana Goldstein's work. It's not just about teaching slavery, it's about how history, and all other subjects, for that matter, are taught in K through 12.

    If you want to blog about what kids should be taught, have at it, but I'm not interested.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:04pm

    Others are interested in the discussion.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:25pm

    Name them.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 4:12am

    The NYT engaged the letter from the historians

    Though we respect the work of the signatories, appreciate that they are motivated by scholarly concern and applaud the efforts they have made in their own writings to illuminate the nation’s past, we disagree with their claim that our project contains significant factual errors and is driven by ideology rather than historical understanding. While we welcome criticism, we don’t believe that the request for corrections to The 1619 Project is warranted.

    The project was intended to address the marginalization of African-American history in the telling of our national story and examine the legacy of slavery in contemporary American life. We are not ourselves historians, it is true. We are journalists, trained to look at current events and situations and ask the question: Why is this the way it is? In the case of the persistent racism and inequality that plague this country, the answer to that question led us inexorably into the past — and not just for this project. The project’s creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones, a staff writer at the magazine, has consistently used history to inform her journalism, primarily in her work on educational segregation (work for which she has been recognized with numerous honors, including a MacArthur Fellowship).

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/magazine/we-respond-to-the-historians-who-critiqued-the-1619-project.html

    Adam Serwer

    A dispute between a small group of scholars and the authors of The New York Times Magazine’s issue on slavery represents a fundamental disagreement over the trajectory of American society.

    https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:y-DDdp7ZSjIJ:https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/12/historians-clash-1619-project/604093/+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us


    Fact check by Phillip Magness

    On slavery being the major reason for the American Revolution 

    The Verdict: The historians have a clear upper hand in disputing the portrayal of the American Revolution as an attempt to protect slavery from British-instigated abolitionism. Britain itself remained several decades away from abolition at the time of the revolution. Hannah-Jones’s argument nonetheless contains kernels of truth that complicate the historians’ assessment, without overturning it. Included among these are instances where Britain was involved in the emancipation of slaves during the course of the war. These events must also be balanced against the fact that American independence created new opportunities for the northern states to abolish slavery within their borders. In the end, slavery’s relationship with the American Revolution was fraught with complexities that cut across the political dimensions of both sides.

    On Abraham Lincoln

    The Verdict: Nikole Hannah-Jones has the clear upper hand here. Her call to evaluate Lincoln’s record through problematic racial policies such as colonization reflects greater historical nuance and closer attention to the evidentiary record, including new developments in Lincoln scholarship. The historians’ counterarguments reflect a combination of outdated evidence and the construction of apocryphal exonerative narratives such as the lullaby thesis around colonization. 
     

    https://www.aier.org/article/fact-checking-the-1619-project-and-its-critics/


    Slate

    The 1619 Project—the New York Times Magazine’s ambitious special issuearguing for an expanded 400-year history of America centering the story of slavery and its repercussions—has apparently made many leading conservatives very angry. My colleague Ashley Feinberg has assembled a summary of their reactions, from (she paraphrases) “It makes me feel bad about my country” to “Everybody’s already heard about slavery.” It’s a veritable panoply of pique.

    The backlash is … interesting … to watch, but it’s worth noting that this is old soup, warmed over. After Jamelle Bouie (who has a great essay in the 1619 Project on racism and anti-democratic thinking) and I published our Slate Academy podcast project on the history of American slavery in 2015, we assembled a taxonomy of the negative reactions we received. I spied some familiar statements in the conservative backlash to the Times’ effort. Ilya Shapiro: “Slavery is a human sin, not a uniquely American one”; Erick Erickson: “The Times … minimizes or undermines the cost white people paid to free slaves”; Newt Gingrich: “Slavery was AND IS terrible (there are slaves today who need liberating).”

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/08/1619-project-conservative-backlash-history-wars.html

    Newt Gingrich called the project, led by black writers, “propaganda

    https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/8/19/20812238/1619-project-slavery-conservatives

    Northeastern University 

    https://news.northeastern.edu/2019/08/21/what-we-can-learn-from-the-backlash-to-the-new-york-times-1619-project-a-history-of-slavery-in-america/

    The discussion is going on. History classrooms are discussing the project in high schools and universities. The 1619 book project will be made better by the discussion.

     

     

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 11:34am

    Oh, you mean out there. Sure, there are even people interested in the genealogy of fruit flies and the mating habits of orangutans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 1:32pm

    Not really though. The first three are the very same exact links I posted at the top of this very same subthread  on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 12:29pm. And the quotes don't say anything about curricula in schools. So he's just throwing links at you and at the same time proving he doesn't look at anyone else's links?


    by artappraiser on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 2:17pm

    The links help prove that there is a discussion. There is a series of books planned to be distributed to schools. The discussions will continue in classrooms, that is obvious.

    Edit to add:

    From a post at the Pulitzer Center

    The 1619 Project Sparks Dialogue and Reflection in Schools Nationwide


    Teachers across all 50 states have accessed the Pulitzer Center educational resources since the project’s launch, and many have shared their students’ work by posting to Twitter and emailing student work to [email protected]. Educators from hundreds of schools and administrators from six school districts have also reached out to the Center for class sets of the magazine. Teachers are using the magazine in their classes to teach subjects ranging from English to History and Social Studies, and their engagement with the project has guided students in creating essays, poetry, visual art, performances, and live events that demonstrate their learning.

    https://pulitzercenter.org/blog/1619-project-sparks-dialogue-and-reflection-schools-nationwide


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 2:52pm

    Why 1619 should matter as much to America as 1776

    https://news.uchicago.edu/story/why-1619-should-matter-much-america-1776


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 2:56pm

    Go back to http://dagblog.com/comment/275345#comment-275345 read what I said again. I  basically said I am interested in the scholarship but not in discussing the textbook issue. Rather than just taking it as a statement of my preference and move on, you replied as if I was arguing with you, that others are interested in the textbook issue, implying I did something wrong by not sharing your interest.  PP asked who. What you answer is first with some of my own links to scholarly arguments!!!  Not about textbooks and curricula. Then you add more!!! Then in answer to PP's question about who, you think if you link to several things that mention the word education it's proof that there are people out there interested in the textbook/curricula issue which is not the same thing as the 1619 issue! Do you think we are idiots? It's absurd. It's also insulting. Either you want to interact or you don't. There is no halfway.  Don't respond if all you want to do is post mixed links or have had too much wine to communicate with others or something. You just did similar to oceankat on another thread. Do you think we don't know?


    by artappraiser on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 4:14pm

    I stated accurately that there is debate in classrooms. I thought that classroom discussion with teachers or college professors was consider knowledge acquired by study (scholarship)

    Edit to add:

    Doesn't have to be at the master's or doctorate level. 

    1. the quality of knowledge and learning shown by a student; standard of academic work
      https://www.yourdictionary.com/scholarship

    High schools have quiz bowls testing mastery of knowledge 

    https://blog.collegevine.com/high-school-quiz-bowl-how-trivia-can-help-you-get-into-college/

    Edit to add:

    I advised the child of a friend that Bass Reeves might be a good subject for review. The student came across an article suggesting Bass Reeves was a fraud not not the possible model for the Lone Ranger. I get suggested that he search out other sources to see if they were in agreement. Turned out that it was one guy who was the outlier. The student learned something about doing deeper research.

    Im sure other students come across stories that don't agree. The Lost Cause is a good example. You get an assignment and you find something approaching the truth. 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 6:30pm

    I really don't care that that you dismiss the issue of the textbooks. It is important that the 1619 Project has people climbing the walls because of inaccuracies, but biased textbooks distributed nationally are not a problem. Hypocrisy on steroids.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 7:44pm

    Agree with AA, " the best method for K through 12 is to teach the kids how to question and learn"...and .. " most K through 12 is simplified into (propaganda) ".

    The objective for the "propaganda" in high schools is to paint a coherent glossy narrative that makes the nation's history and personalities look a lot better than they actually were.  All to create the "city on a hill" image of national "exceptionalism".  Almost everything by David McCullough falls in this category. Henry Louis Gates is the exact opposite, worthwhile history.

    Projects like the 1619 one, that cover facts and find unethical or unscrupulous motivations for the heroes, are always derided by the "conservatives". Many of that type today are as much lying hypocrites and grifters as any war profiteering, tax avoiding, Confederate Georgia politician during the Civil War. If you upset that bunch you've done a good job. The NYT did a great service as with the web, the 1619 project likely opened a lot of minds even at high school level, encouraging many to go to the book references given, including "The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism" by Baptist, for myself.


    by NCD on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:07pm

    History is literally alive. New scholars are looking through a different lens. Gates has been a Godsend.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:27pm

    Here's the usual Flavius " Motherhood and God" comment. You can skip it , you've heard it over and  over and ov..

    ........................

    I was discussing competition  with Jim .  Used to be Marketing VP of RCA . "You always have to do something" Jim said . "You can't leave  the sales force with no script.. But  you never  do the same thing as the other guy. '" Oh  yeah they do have that  discount .. Have I showed you our 'open easy ' latch.?"

    Jim had a lot more to say on that topic . Whatever .I'm only using it to open an analogy.

    Just say "1776" is more interesting than  "1619" .  MEG0.    But try   "  Samuel . K.W.  Bilderbash's  has a fascinating description of  unusual Wedding Nights  in" "Everything you always wanted to know about 1619 but forgot to ask" "

    You're object isn't to  say  they're wrong about   1776 . Maybe they are . maybe not .Who cares?, You're trying to nudge them towards 1619.

     

     

    "

     


    by Flavius on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 4:28pm

    No idea what you're saying, but have a great weekend.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:51pm

    "instead of bashing their choice, sweeten yours"


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 7:48pm

    Martin Luther King Jr. bashed their choice

    William Barber bashes their choice.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 8:33pm

