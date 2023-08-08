Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Where is the GOP headed?] Are G.O.P. Voters Tiring of the War on 'Wokeness'?
Polls say 'Law & Order' is the new thing (gift link)
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/06/us/politics/woke-republicans-poll.html?unlocked_article_code=iMDn3f5zKGmZJ1EGJoe_aBJvzl0B_cX1Jlbaln8gCe8gfgyxr-ni2pDHNzg9BCFxHbOePMTMZvRw_pGuIULnZVYusscSFlZgWNYWF_kCSI9uzQ-2av-pG7KkD36JiIbUcQH7VBTQo72O3NIHh7l1cccag-VodB7tt5zfU_7BTIi6XolU06mcvoCP81ezHy3yEf81cuuBNfDtW5FPtUFjMrW67JhzvgFiyUupH1w7EoSW-CYVBrxr79mgU_80_KoXcoR-fd2zYXTXs0Hskv8bweZXG2a2tOHOBGKGFHLo4QHr-MzwboVEMpz8EkdU_Dl8lwm8fFK2o4ctcIDlHtHU8QBmQg&smid=url-share
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 12:52am
On Fox!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 6:46am
The NYT piece is better written, but still comes away as a pro-Trump "prosperity, and law and order, and border security" candidate, the even tho he never built that wall (while he pardoned Bannon for scamming donors), broke countless laws around the country to enrich himself and hold onto power, relied on cronyism rather than "draining the swamp", bollocksed the "order" of the pandemic, and the and his economic performance pales compared to Biden's.
Perhaps they could note Christie's presence in the race now that he's speaking out forcefully - not just Trump and Trump Lite/Florida Man (and wishy-washy me-too candidates). I'm guessing Christie's neither too woke nor participated in any of the anti-woke gladiator match (not that pushback against dumb rules and trends isn't sometimes needed - such as the highschoolish impression that free speech includes incitement to violence, and doesn't include non-harassing opinions about gender, and the race, but sexuality...)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 7:24pm
They wanted to impeach for inflation
What now? Apologize? Complain inflations's too low?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:17am
^ well said to the point
in reply to this
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 1:47am
Funny, I I almost sent you this yesterday just for the journalist, who's consistently blackified punditry - the phrase that gift me was "illusion of meritocracy", and I was curious how hard it is for a black kid coding Python to get a job, or one who knows some basic finance and HR? I suspect she means meritocracy without the merit. All of her articles look for the same demeaned space.
Oh my, I sister - you're writing about musicians and individual stars who by definition are about self-promotion, and not about rising boats. You're not even writing about Death Row Records, that did lead the pack in promoting black musicians much less ceiling shattering Motown over 60 years ago - i. E. generative capitalism. There's LeBron James and Kareem, but they're more directed philanthropy and cottage businesses like jazz labels - not a lift all boats enterprise. I knew a black CEO of a major telecom company - seemed super nice and competent from my limited contact. Would anyone write an article promoting him to black kids about opportunity and equality/equity? Is celebrity star-fucking the modern route to black prosperity and integration, or are businesses from Google to Exxon to AirBnB to Century21 to Tesla to Amazon the types of enterprises that employ people and make an economic dent? And which companies like HP and Apple and AirBnB were started in garages or living rooms?
"Re-designed? No, no its just 45 years old and formulaic, but largely from the early 90s fuck the police/cop killer/2 live crew period. Does popular art in world not turn cringe and commodified after 4 decades?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 3:10am
And Dems need to win young white boys back. (it's the majority, stupids)
https://stories.6chcdn.feednews.com/news/detail/b036c831d305aed50dce5ca9...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 10:00am
is conjecture, of course, but sounds about right to me & also to Beavis & Butthead:
(And whaddabout the awesomeness of Matt Gaetz? Then there's MTG who is a skank but she's our skank, so we stand in line for her autograph...)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 1:29pm
p.s. it's not entirely clear what race
TrevorButthead is here, so he could serve as a poster boy for the entire contingent:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 1:50pm
Well, Kevin's been neutered, and I needs some skank to lead him around. MTG may be wack, but she's full on committed wack. Matt's okay, but he's kind of limited to underage skank - developed vulvas scare him the way they do Boy George.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 2:53pm
Of course to win these young voters back (actually, for the first time? they are young, after all), it means doing the heavy lifting - more time spent in Red State diners asking the tough questions...
As one of our more intrepid journalists did (please donate to his go-fund-me to get over his intestinal condition caused by heavy dosing on biscuits-and-gravy)
I Traveled to a Diner In Trump Country to Write Another Article On Whether the President’s Supporters Still Want to, Quote, “Smash My Libtard Face In” - McSweeney’s Internet Tendency (mcsweeneys.net)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 9:34am
oh look, on topic of the story at the start of this thread: this guy is linking the two!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 2:42pm
Georgia's Republican governor responding to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:55pm
Tim Scott on Trump's indictment:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:06pm
The Lincoln Project Aug. 15:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 8:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 10:49pm
And what's their view of themselves for having a much higher view of Trump just a few months ago? Is there some awareness, lesson learned, or it's just "I'm smart, I just changed my mind"?
ETA - this was *before* actual charges came out in Atlanta, 41% independents thought Trump's actions in Georgia illegal. This will gain traction, even tho not as nice as we'd hope
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 12:55am
Framing & name recognition
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 1:17am
Tucker's bio. is bombing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 3:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 7:00am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 12:43pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 12:49pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 8:56pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 6:18am
But wait, I didn't he tie a dog to his roof?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 6:35am
You betcha!
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 8:39pm
Vivek to Mitt:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 12:11am
"the single most important thing we can do is these 2 things..."
Arm-chair warriors gots it summed up.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 12:31am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 11:03pm
What partisans in media (incl. social) don't want you to know: WOW APPROVAL RATINGS for the GOP GOVERNORS of VT and WY:
Democratic activists have one major goal in defining the Republican party as MTG, Trump, Kevin McCarthy and/or Mitch McConnell - Trump is hated by a majority nationally and all of Congress always gets astronomically low approval ratings.
Partisanship really is bogus bullshit that influences way too much of our media and makes normie voters cynical - especially as they KNOW what they are experiencing from local government. Plus a lot of the national stuff is faux outrage for kabuki effect! Andrew Yang is 100% right that ranked choice voting would do a ton to ameliorate all the faux partisan outrage.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 3:06pm
'Simple Sam' is a good example, has had enough of "all the morons & politics":
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 5:20pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 4:53pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:42am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:45am
Holy fuck, the retards cherry picked a wealthy Indianapolis suburb of only 100k people
Average Household Income $167,227 yoy change 5.8%
Median Household Income $119,772 yoy change 4.1%
People below Poverty Level 2,930 yoy change -4.2%
Yeah, all sorts of lessons for the libs to learn
(undoubtedly yoy reflects some Covid bounce back.)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 3:29am
Well I'd vote for him if I lived there. No sense even chancing it if a Dem candidate even panders a teeny bit to 'the woke' vote. Any local candidate better do a Sister Souljah to the woke to prove he's a moderate or you're risking turning into a San Francisco where the woke rule city government; voting for a leader that panders to the woke rather than fights them tooth and nail from the getgo is a no go for me. (Look at Chicago, yikes, mho they are teetering on disastrous downfall; no way would I have voted for that guy, he sucks.) If a local blue candidate doesn't make it 110% clear that they are a moderate, I won't vote for them, it's really dangerous.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:32pm
I'd likely vote for him as well, but it's moderately like comparing a startup or small-cap CEO with Bezos or Tim Cooke - their challenges are at a completely different scale and type. The homeless are not going to a remote suburb to camp out, there is no embedded ethnic poverty to deal with, it's all zoning and schools and park allotments, care facilities instead of an actual hospital...
https://livinginindianapolis.com/pros-and-cons-of-living-in-carmel-indiana/
So it's a bit of a snooty area, everyone assumes you're rich if you live there, can't buy property for less than $300k (normal, tho?), schools are huge but apparently still good, and dining is limited to chain restaurants. It's a bit hard to tell what the arts scene is like - prolly like most smaller cities but a bigger budget to attract a few big names/productions.
But id be more impressed if we were comparing a GOP mayor of Indianapolis or Denver or Cincinnati with those NYC/DC/Portland/LA libs.
I think Baltimore had a number of GOP mayor's - how's that working out?
Biggest Republican run city aside from Hispanic Miami is Ft Worth, just under 1 mill. Then you have Oklahoma City, Fresno, Bakersfield. A bit different league.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 1:28am
The thing is - I really don't give a shit which party a mayoral candidate belongs to.In most cases, unless there's a strong city council that has a lot of power and that's heavily politically aligned, it matters not a whit.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 6:31am
San Francisco? (in the negative sense)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 10:48am
This ad for the guy running as a Dem for governor of Montana is obviously the work of very savvy political operatives (Busse is a former firearms executive and has the money & know-how to hire the best) and is interesting in that it targets nearly every main issue that concerns libertarians & populist types that many GOP are going after. He could certainly peel away some half-hearted Trump voters usiing this spiel:
Making clear why I am posting it here; it's stealing some from GOP playbook that appeals in red states.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:44pm
(but will appoint Supremes that will keep the anti-abortion voters happy of course, and then blame state legistators for restrictions - something along those irrational lines - anything to keep as many 'fans' as possible)
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 5:21pm
from Maybe Matt Gaetz Is Right, Michelle Cottle op-ed @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 19, 2023
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 11:44pm
Liz Cheney:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/21/2023 - 9:40pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 6:47pm
The Dallas mayor (who is Black) made the party switch announcement via an op-ed in the WSJ. As per the quote, he said it's because Democratic big city policy exacerbates crime and homelessness.
Gov. Abbott crowing, citing that news in the Texas Tribune
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 10:43pm
I just watched a fairly lengthy interview of Matt Gaetz by Abby Phillips on CNN. It was serious on the budget, he was standing outside his office, the chyron said "Gaetz Responds to Moderates Ripping His Tactics" And Abby showed a tape of the moderates ripping his tactics and they were House GOP giving opinions on the steps of the Capitol. And they included Dan Crenshaw!
Basically Gaetz and followers are threatening shutdown over spending and the GOP 'moderates' don't want to be blamed for that.
Abby tried to tar Gaetz with not voting for military spending, not voting for the Defense spending bill. To this he vehemently objected - he said it's going around some parts of the internet that he voted against it, when he voted for it and "both times". And she apologized!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 10:25pm
The Forward party endorsed the Republican candidate for Allengheny County Exec. His slogan on Twitter is A problem-solver, not politician. The candidate for County Executive that will bring practical solutions to Allegheny County.
Yang asked yesterday on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 11:03pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 11:07pm
CNN: What is a government shutdown? Here's what happens if funding runs out
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 11:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 4:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 5:05pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 6:05am
NYTimes focus group: WHY THESE 13 REPUBLICAN VOTERS DON'T WANT TRUMP ANYMORE
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:58pm