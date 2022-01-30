Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
By Orion on Sun, 01/30/2022 - 2:16am
Hello all!
I'm applying to remote work right now. I would like to use some of you as references, given that I have known you for a decade now and we have kept a dialogue going for years that has done nothing but progress.
I once obtained a job by using Michael Maiello as a reference. Artappraiser, especially, let me know if you are willing. Please! I can be messaged at OrionXP61 at sign gmail.com.
Thank you.
Comments
Very sorry but no can do under real name, though you can certainly use whatever I have posted under "artappraiser" as a reader and commenter. I'm not at all a writer like Maiello, I really am in the very specialized fine art field. (It wouldn't do you much good if I could - to publishing people I am nobody. If you were applying for curatorial jobs it might. Maeillo, on the other hand, is in the field. )
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/30/2022 - 3:37pm