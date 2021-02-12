    Orion's picture

    How Amtrak Plans To Modernize Its Trains By 2030

    By Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:07am |

    Will Amtrak modernization help the United States finally catch up with just about every other developed country that has an extensive rail line?

    I really like that the Biden administration and other people high up are putting money in to rail again. I think it's a return to how we traveled before the 1970s and an effort to catch up with all the other developed countries that have extensive rail lines.

    The BAM rail line, which is one of the most extensive rail lines in the world and covers the area of Russia corresponding with the Mongolian border, has been in place since the 1970s and looks eerily similar to Amtrak. It is funded and presented much, much better, however.

    Russia is a country that is a shadow of its former self and has an economy the size of Italy. Why can they do it and we can't?

    Comments

    Please summarize for those of us not ready to wade thru another "how great it's going to be" article, esp. since it involves billions in land concessions, choices about maglev more appropriate to China, questions about renewable sources, and will they ever actually serve more than the NE Corridor?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 3:08am

    I'm not smart enough to summarize stuff like this. LOL. You gotta help me out.


    by Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:45pm

    *Something* prompted you to post the video. Just describe that feeling, any specific items that drew you to it.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 9:52pm

    I put one sentence up. I really like that the Biden administration and other people high up are putting money in to rail again. I think it's a return to how we traveled before the 1970s and an effort to catch up with all the other developed countries that have extensive rail lines. Beyond that, I don't have that much to say about it.


    by Orion on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 11:11pm

    Outstanding, much better, knew you could do it ;-)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 1:47am

    LOL.


    by Orion on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 4:59pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 6:49pm

    Here is a bit more specificity about what Amtrak is doing to change things up: 

    WASHINGTON – Amtrak is contracting with California-based Siemens Mobility Inc.to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered modern trains that will be leveraged for state and northeast services, with further options for up to 130 additional trains to support Amtrak growth plans. The new fleet will offer modern rail amenities that better serve Amtrak customers.

    “These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. “This investment is essential to preserving and growing our Northeast Regional and state-supported services and will allow our customers to travel comfortably and safely, while deeply reducing criteria pollutants.”

    The new equipment will operate on the Northeast Corridor, long distance Palmetto and various state-supported routes that will replace Amtrak-owned Amfleet, Metroliner, and state-owned equipment on certain routes throughout the country. In addition to the Northeast Regional, other routes will include the AdirondackCarolinianCascadesDowneasterEmpire ServiceEthan Allen ExpressKeystone ServiceMaple LeafNew Haven/Springfield Service (Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer)PennsylvanianVermonter and Virginia Services.


    by Orion on Sat, 12/04/2021 - 12:04am

