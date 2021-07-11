Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Biden denounces Nicaragua's "pantomime election"By artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 10:31pm |
President Biden called Nicaragua's elections a "sham" Sunday evening, ahead of the expected win of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.
Details: Biden said the "pantomime election" was "neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic," as he pointed to the imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May — "including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before Election Day."[....]
Of note: The U.S. State Department, European Parliament and Organization of American States had warned before the vote that it would "lack all credibility."
The big picture: Ortega's expected win would mark his third consecutive re-election to a five-year term, which would keep him in power for 20 years.
- His ongoing crackdown has made thousands of others flee the Central American country in the past few months, write Marina E. Franco and Russell Contreras for Axios Latino [....]
Very predictable nearly immediate twitter thread reply by the assistant editor at The Grayzone News (I post so Lulu doesn't have to!) starts here:
How do they know the U.S. is planning to do all this bad stuff and that furthermore that the EU and the OAS still follow the imperialist U.S. orders, even after the credibility disaster called Trump? Well things never change you see. Nothing changes, things are always the same. For over 100 years everything stays the same (see thread!) Therefore, they don't need no fucking sources!
I am just guessing here but it's likely that's because actually there is no elected leader in the U.S., the Illuminati or Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission or the oil companies or some such are actually running the world and tell the presidents what to do, as they don't want communism to win.
(Actually, truth be told I wouldn't be surprised if there was a Biden contingency plan for a "blockade" of sorts, but that would be a blockade to avoid yet another flood of refugees, this time Nicaraguan, from making their way to the Mexican/U.S. border from Nicaragua. A "blockade" to keep Nicaraguans in Nicaragua, as it were.But that's just a guess!)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 2:47am
Maduro hails results B4 polls close and that's ok. Ortega running with his wife while jailing opponents doesn't scream "tinhorn/Evita 2.0 excess", got it. Just put out the same "imperialist gringo is keeping us down, man" press release - always stays fresh and current.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 3:13am
Didn't it used to always be conservatives that lorded over developing countries' electoral outcomes?
by Orion on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 3:38am