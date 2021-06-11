Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Eight people dead and multiple injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in HoustonBy artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:28am |
@ Twitter Events, developing news, 20 minutes ago
Houston police confirm at least eight people have been killed and multiple injured at Astroworld festival in Houston, a sold-out event run by rapper Travis Scott. At least 23 have been transported to the hospital and over 300 were treated throughout the day.
URL:
https://twitter.com/i/events/1456869257048780807
- Add new comment
- 278 reads
Comments
cops and rapper, etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 1:54pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 1:59pm
Where were those Travis-community social workers making anarchy work?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 2:09pm
Guns are no good.
by Orion on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 4:08pm
There was no gun violence involved here, though.
Unless you get into promotion of violence and lawlessness by rap culture, which I unashamedly do!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 4:14pm
Oh damn, it was a stampede. I just assumed it was a shooting. I haven't listened to rap/hip-hop in a very long time.
by Orion on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 5:02pm