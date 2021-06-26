Amtrak started out as a last ditch subsidization of a dying industry but, after 50 years of service, it's the closest thing America has to be a beloved heritage institution. You don't see people tearing it down like all the various statues that were supposed to symbolize something for us, and there's now actually an effort to finally improve it.

Beyond that, whenever I have been on Amtrak, I have met people who appreciate a slower lifestyle. They don't mind that the train service is way shorter than a plane ride. They're willing to talk to strangers, are polite and compliment others. Meanwhile, as opposed to being "flyover country," Amtrak takes you right through rural America and you will see the various farming, exurban and suburban communities up close and intimately before you finally arrive at your urban destination.

An Amtrak ride gives you a sampling of America that, by all extent of personal experience in it on a regular basis, shouldn't really exist, but it's there.