A giant experimental rocket built by Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully soared eight miles above the company's testing facilities in South Texas on Wednesday and came back down as planned, before crashing into the ground in an enormous plume of flames...
Comments
Better to let them judge - they know what they were trying to accomplish
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:21pm
Technically the rocket didn't "explode", it crashed from landing too fast - not an unusual place for an experimental craft to bottom out. An "explosion" during launch or flight would be much much more concerning. That all the gyros weren't firing to properly slow & position at the end is kind of in keeping with the beached whale type navigation it had during flight. So it's not surprising Elon was pleased with the results - they got to test the Raptor engines for a complete flight, though only 40,000 feet. He did note the "fuel header tank pressure was low", causing the crash landing.
Though frankly, a non-problematic explosion if not too expensive is good for keeping SpaceX in the news, whereas successful space flights become humdrum.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 4:48am