As we get closer to Election Day, more reports of planned, executed, and nearly-executed violence at the hands of white supremacists keep barrelling in. Deeply insecure white people with weapons have been targeting everyone from Black church-goers and the governor of Michigan, to even their police enablers in Minneapolis. Now news has come that these thugs may have set their sights on Alicia Garza, one of the three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter hashtag and corresponding movement.

On Friday, Garza revealed on Twitter that the FBI found her name on a list in the home of a man in Idaho who they recently arrested on weapons charges.

She was apparently one of other potential would-be targets of the unnamed culprit, who the FBI believes was working with white supremacist groups.

“I’m okay y’all, but this shit is not okay,” said Garza. “This is why the President is so dangerous.” She pointed to Trump’s ratcheting up of the kind of racist and gender-based violence that is already plaguing this year’s selections and is already putting the life of people like her life danger.