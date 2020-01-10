Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"The new audit, released by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, suggests that well over a hundred thousand jobs may be lost in the next six months, as well as a third or half of NYC's restaurants and bars." https://t.co/unqYxmC6ME— Hrag (@hragv) October 1, 2020
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
In public, the Trump campaign boasts of 2016. In private, recriminations are beginning about a potential loss for a candidate who sees himself as his own strategist and believes the solution for almost all problems is more of himself @alexburnsNYT and me https://t.co/HfZAQBUV3f— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2020
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
John Stuart Mill was one of the original thought leaders on the Western concept of "freedom".
https://www.utilitarianism.com/ol/one.html
"Freedom" is a word used to justify not wearing a mask during a pandemic
Mill noted the following:
In “On Liberty,” he wrote that liberty (or freedom) means “doing as we like, subject to such consequences as may follow, without impediment from our fellow creatures, as long as what we do does not harm them even though they should think our conduct foolish, perverse or wrong.”
By the NYTimes Editorial Board, Oct. 16. (Tweet by the former editor of The Financial Times.)
How to write an editorial: a blistering demolition of Donald J Trump’s Presidency and what is at stake for American democracy https://t.co/tOrRPOoeGO— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 17, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
Comments
This could be the end of gentrification. It's hard to see all those bougeois establishments created in major cities continuing in this climate. In fact, I read about black ex-residents marching through Seattle's gentrified areas chanting "give us our shit back!"
by Orion on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 7:57pm
Where's everyone going to work tho if there's no striving upper middle class that needs services? Switch from good tips waiting on tables in fine restaurants and as colorists in hair salons and pool cleaning and landscaping and decorators etc. to nursing home attendants for boomers? (Covid, covid, covid = invest in health care, health care, health care, as much as those jobs sound loathsome to many, it may be all there is besides serving each other fast food fare, fetching and delivering each others' Amazon orders, Uber, bike maintenance, grocery store worker and the like.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:10pm
Really? I saw the video and it looked like mostly young whites to me.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:22pm
Ditto on that. And blacks that spoke were not using ghetto speak, sounded like college students.
But nobody has to believe just us, there's a NYTimes article reporting on the general phenomenon now published a week ago, I posted an excerpt in comments.
It's actually not exhibited in NYC much, except for those few Hot to Trotsky Park Avenue radical kids who have always been with us, mostly everybody comes here has been a striver for centuries. Started with Dutch capitalists...sin city..
(Even the John Reed type revolutionaries in the early 20th century Greenwich Village enjoyed fine food, wine and booze, theater and other entertainment like free loving and affairs with edjumacated wimmen liking fashionable clothes poetry and art, literary parties, enjoyed summer houses at Croton-on-the-Hudson and Woodstock, not exactly working men's lifestyle, more like the proverbial "finer things in life")
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 10:44pm
White protesters up in the Pacific Northwest believe they aren't white, so we should respect their chosen identity.
by Orion on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:00am
i missed this, good one, Orion
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:08pm
a small part of the collateral damage has included Tony Soprano style "waste management" business and those who had jobs with them:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:07pm
Is a second epidemic and is not just fancy schmancy places, is a bloodbath and in every borough, they can't afford NY rent without high volume:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:19pm
people do have to eat, so supermarkets are the winners, as are companies like Amazon for non-perishables. Bring donuts from home, make your own coffee, you can't drink it in public anymore with a mask on anyways.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:23pm