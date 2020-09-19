By Matthew Boyle @ Bloomberg.com, Sept. 17

Walmart Inc. is rolling out sweeping changes to staffing in its U.S. stores just as the holiday crunch begins, bringing pay raises for some -- but not all -- members of a massive workforce that’s already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, all of Walmart’s U.S. supercenter locations will switch to a new team-based model that the retailer has been testing over the past year and a half in many of its smaller stores. About 165,000 hourly staffers will see a raise, Walmart said in a memo outlining the move, which could influence other big employers of hourly workers to rethink their pay practices. But the program will also trim the ranks of leaders per store, and could prompt some to leave the retailer [....]