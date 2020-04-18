    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    Andrew Yang a Crazy Rich Asian Guy?

    Well here's 2 crazy guys and they double the amount for 12 months (make it forever).

    Reps Ro Khanna (CA) and Tim Ryan (OH) Introduce
    Legislation to Send Americans Additional Cash Payments

    April 14, 2020  
    Legislation provides $2,000 per month through the economic crisis, for up to 12 months

     

    The Emergency Money for the People Act expands relief to more Americans and includes a $2,000 monthly payment to every qualifying American over the age of 16 for up to 12 months. It also fixes a bug in the CARES Act to ensure college students and adults with disabilities can still receive the payments even if claimed as a dependent. The Emergency Money for the People Act additionally recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check –  so it allows individuals to get this money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.

    It conrtinues indepth on how works... khanna.house.gov/...

    I’m just another crazy guy on the burning shore of California.

    ~OGD~

     

    The particulars...

     

    Proposed: $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks And Canceled Rent And Mortgage Payments For 1 Year

    Ryan Guina Contributor Forbes

    The CARES Act provided a lifeline for taxpayers and small businesses. But as a one-time cash payment, many fear that it didn’t do enough to support taxpayers in one of our country’s greatest times of need. Especially in light of the fact that many people still have not received their stimulus checks.

    To address this, Congressional leaders have made two separate proposals, one that would provide Americans over the age of 16 with a $2,000 monthly check for up to 12 months, and one that would cancel rent and mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus emergency.

    $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Check Eligibility:

    • Every American age 16 and older making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month.
    • Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive at least $4,000 per month.
    • Qualifying families with children will receive an additional $500 per child – for up to three children.
    • Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible for the stimulus even if they didn’t file a tax return.
    • Those who were not eligible in 2019 or 2018 but would be eligible in 2020, could submit at least two consecutive months of paychecks to verify income eligibility.

    You can learn more on Rep. Khanna’s website or read the full bill here.

    Proposal #2: Cancel Rent & Mortgage Payments Through The Coronavirus Emergency

    Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act. This Act, if approved, would call for a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or up to one year.

    The bill would include:

    • Full rent payment forgiveness for your primary residence
    • Full mortgage payment forgiveness for your primary residence
    • No accumulation of debt for renters or homeowners
    • No negative impact on their credit rating or rental history. 
    • It would establish a relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses 
    • It would create an optional fund to finance the purchase of private rental properties to increase the availability of affordable housing.

    The bill would be retroactive to March 13, 2020, and would last for one year, unless extended. Renters and homeowners who made payments during April 2020 would be reimbursed for their payments.

    No Double-Dipping Allowed. The bill would only allow taxpayers to receive coverage for their primary residence.

    Landlords and Mortgage Companies Would be Covered Through a Fund Managed Through the Department of Housing and Urban Development

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development would create a relief fund for lenders and landlords to cover the lost rental and mortgage payments they would have received.

    To receive these funds, lenders and landlords would be required to follow federal guidelines for fair lending and renting practices for five years.

    You can learn more on Rep. Omar’s website, or read the full proposal here.

     

    ~OGD~

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 7:39pm

