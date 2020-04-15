Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Police harass you for wearing a mask
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2147168/Video-Two-black-men-allegedly-kicked-Walmart-wearing-face-masks.html
Police harass you for not wearing a mask
Philadelphia residents are furious after shocking video filmed on Friday appears to show a man violently dragged from a bus by several officers because he wasn't wearing a mask.
The horrifying video, filmed in the Center City neighborhood, was posted by the Philly Transit Riders Union and has garnered widespread attention on social media.
The incident took place on Friday morning at around 8.25am on the 1100 Market Street.
The first video shared by the union shows a hypocritical SEPTA supervisor enforcing rules about wearing masks while not following them.
'If you do not have a mask you can not ride public transportation,' the SEPTA supervisor declares on the packed bus.
He then proceeds to call out various bus passengers, instructing them to get off the bus before he has to call the cops.
One of the men he tells to get off is wearing what looks to be a cloth over his face but the SEPTA supervisor tells him that is not enough and demands he gets off.
In earlier footage, a hypocritical SEPTA supervisor enforced rules about wearing masks while not following them. He even tells one man wearing a cloth that he has to get off
The second clip shows the more egregious altercation between the black man and several uniformed officers.
The group of officers can be seen yanking the man from the bus as he screams for them to let him go.
They send his cellphone crashing to the ground as they rough him up on the side of the bus, before releasing him.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8210355/Horrifying-video-shows-black-man-DRAGGED-Philadelphia-bus-cops-not-wearing-mask.html
Comments
problem seems to be solved in the Bronx today, all of the pedestrians passing by my back door wearing a mask because they are now mandatory., every single one I've seen. People in cars stopping to get something out of trunk, they put on mask and take it off again once in car. Clear to me that they figure if they are not wearing a mask police may harass them no matter what color skin they have. Don't know where they all got masks, that's the mystery, all of sudden everyone's got an actual dust type mask! Don't see any bandannas or scarves, I see only masks.
Not that you see many cops around. We don't! They have basically disappeared from the northwest Bronx. They have duty at like busy Walgreen's doors to make sure only one person enters for each exit and line to get in stays orderly and with social distance...if not, fistfights might ensue
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 6:06pm
The scene in Brooklyn is a bit different but mostly the same. Most wear bandannas and scarves, Many wear surgical masks and the 95 (which mostly have exhaust valves that means the exhalation is common property).
We still have a lot people just carrying on as if nothing happened.
Cops stay in their cars unless you insist upon having a fight.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:02pm
We still have a lot people just carrying on as if nothing happened
Had that here two weeks ago, not anymore, it's over. The change was actually quite noticeable, almost shocking.
We have no cop cars for a couple weeks. I don't know where they went, it's a mystery. No free coffee available so they just stay at the precinct? (I guess I shouldn't joke, because 20% of them are sick. I have no shame, I admit it, I am prejudiced and have grievance against the 50th precinct.)
Also we are not plagued by lots of sirens; I've been thinking about why that is. I suspect because they feel they don't need to turn them on with the mostly wider streets here and little traffic. I have lots of driving experience allover NYC, and in older neighborhoods (mine is mostly built in 1940) the narrower streets are always more dangerous to drive on, with narrow streets and cars parked on either side, even without traffic, you have people darting out between cars in the street, it's always like a drivers' ed video.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:42pm
I don't want to lean too far ahead of my skis. I have observed things in Park Slope and Bed Stuy but not in Canarsie or East New York. As one Wolfe said, only the dead know Brooklyn.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:53pm
moat, to me this sounds like she's in your nabe :
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:23pm
Similar concerns about face coverings were noted in a television station report from Atlanta.
https://www.cbs46.com/news/black-people-fear-cdc-mask-guidelines-will-make-them-victims-of-racial-profiling/article_df17bfa8-7ad5-11ea-b6c8-ef22f9f4da85.html
It will be interesting to see if there are other reports of harassment. Most blacks polled do see COVID-19 as a threat. Perhaps someone is capturing data so we don't rely on anecdotal information alone.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:17pm