    By artappraiser on Thu, 06/27/2019 - 2:46pm |

    I just find her a sexified Teletubby, whatever that says about me. Don't understand her popularity.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 4:44pm

    The bod, that's it. She represents a new ideal in bods. That's all there is. If she loses it, she's toast.

    Edit to add: it's still an unattainable ideal, but it's a movement away from model skinny.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/28/2019 - 7:35pm

    Reminds me of my boating days, buoys bobbing on the water.
    Weebles wobble but they won't sink down...
    Anyway, enough body shaming from me - back to my Twiggy/Edie Sedgwick/Kate Moss retrospective


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/29/2019 - 6:39am

    heh, by comparison shows the Kim controversy to be the silly business it is--here's the real thing:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 2:42pm

    still kinda stupid, tho, cause there was already the tradition of covering natural hair. that which is natural is not controlled enough! more katsura: man's ideal vs. nature


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 2:50pm

    Made me recall the photo on the original post. Compare and contrast:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 7:17pm

