Some salacious political intrigue?

Oh how I would really relish the possibility ...

Here's the ABC headline:

'Dossier' author Chris Steele met Ivanka Trump years before Russia scandal, source says

The prior relationship came to light as investigators with the Department of Justice Inspector General’s office was looking into allegations of political bias at the origins of the Russia investigation since May 2018.

Nearly a decade before the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump ’s daughter Ivanka met a British intelligence officer who ran the Russia desk -- and when the agent left his covert service and moved into private practice in 2010, she stayed in touch, ABC News has learned.

Here's the Times of Israel headline:

Ivanka Trump knew ex-spy Chris Steele for nearly 10 years before Russia scandal

US president’s daughter met author of controversial dossier on her father in 2007, and exchanged emails for years after, ABC reports

Ivanka Trump first met Steele at a dinner in 2007, after which the pair wrote to each other about the possibility of work collaborations, a source told ABC. The two reportedly also met at Trump Tower in 2008.

Ivanka Trump reportedly thought that Steele’s firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, could help the Trump Organization expand into foreign markets.

ABC saw some of the pair’s communications, and sought comment from Ivanka Trump but received no response.

Steele had previously told investigators that he had met with “a Trump family member at Trump Tower and ‘been friendly’ with [the family member] for some years,” without naming the individual he met with.