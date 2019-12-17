"We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated"By artappraiser on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 8:50am |
Guest op-ed by George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 17
The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.
Summary paragraph:
We look to Lincoln as our guide and inspiration. He understood the necessity of not just saving the Union, but also of knitting the nation back together spiritually as well as politically. But those wounds can be bound up only once the threat has been defeated. So, too, will our country have to knit itself back together after the scourge of Trumpism has been overcome.
(George T. Conway III is an attorney in New York. Steve Schmidt is a Republican political strategist who worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. John Weaver is a Republican strategist who worked for President George H.W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. John Kasich. Rick Wilson is a Republican media consultant and author of “Everything Trump Touches Dies” and the forthcoming “Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump and Democrats From Themselves.”)
- Add new comment
- 319 reads
Comments
Trump's charity scams in detail
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a30208282/trump-admit-crooked-char...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 2:11pm
Trump is not the problem
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/01/books/review/max-boot-the-corrosion-of-conservatism.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 3:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 1:51am
Reply to Drumpf from Ana: you want catty, can do:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 1:55am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:15am