    Les McCann moves on

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 12:27pm

    his song was critical for college studies... (and light &fun. Any other jazz tracks to glide along & carry you 20mins w/o forcing yourself to get all serious?)

    R.I.P. Les McCann
    This 60 yr+ old classic, still SO cool
    dig the groove

    Possession is the motivation
    that is hangin' up the God-damn nation
    Looks like we always end up in a rut (everybody now!)
    Tryin' to make it real, compared to what? C'mon baby!https://t.co/5gOFZMyD9O pic.twitter.com/swYaMoFRvK

    — Justin Thomas (@RockFotosJT) January 2, 2024

     

    (fixed the link, tx Jacob Freeze)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 5:34pm

    even I know that one! smiley

    I noticed this, don't know if it is true, tho


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 6:50pm

    Wow!


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 5:27pm

