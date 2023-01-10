@ CWB Chicago, Sept. 25 (video at link]

[....] Robberies have skyrocketed in the police district that serves Bucktown this year. They’re up 53% compared to 2022 and up 96% compared to 2019. That’s as of last Sunday, the most recent data available from the Chicago Police Department.

The robbery occurred in the 32nd Ward, which is represented by Ald. Scott Waguespack.

In a recent community meeting, Waguespack seemed unimpressed with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s awareness of the neighborhood’s robbery problem.

“I don’t think he understood the extent of the crimes taking place over the summer,” Waguespack said, according to Block Club Chicago. Johnson “has no comprehension of what’s happening here. He had no comprehension and he had no answers.”[....]