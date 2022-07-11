Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Where is the GOP headed?] Record number of Republicans support party over Trump: NBC pollBy artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:09am |
By Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, Nov. 6
A record number of Republicans support the GOP over former President Trump, according to the latest NBC News poll.
About 62 percent of Republicans identify themselves more as supporters of the Republican party than as supporters of Trump, the poll shows, while 30 percent of Republicans identify as supporters of Trump over the Republican party.
About 4 percent of Republicans identify as equal supporters of both the Republican party and Trump [....]
URL:
https://thehill.com/homenews/3722608-record-number-of-republicans-support-party-over-trump-nbc-poll/
Comments
RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run
BY ZACH SCHONFELD - @ TheHill.com, 11/06/22 10:13 AM ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:19am
GOP megadonor: I’m ready to back DeSantis for president in ’24
Billionaire CEO Ken Griffin is a bit tired of Donald Trump. "For a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” he said in an interview.
By SHIA KAPOS @ Politico,com, 11/06/2022 07:00 AM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 1:41am
"by concerns about public safety, schools and politicians’ lack of fiscal discipline' -
fuck that bozo, seriously. What "Fiscal Discipline" are these hypocritical slams against federal gov?
And note that a huge "surplus" would seem to be *overcharging* people, no?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:04am
Worth noting health care costs hurt small businesses and their employees, while are a big cost center and complication for large companies - simplifying access for all lets business focus on business, stick to the knitting, core competence & competitive advantage, while helping the chance employees stay healthy or get back back quicker.
So for those continually pushing against government-arranged healthcare & insurance, they're actually taking a largely anti-business/anti-economy stance.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:42am
Who are you trying to convince? Who are you arguing with? (I didn't know you were using this site to practice campaign ops for a possible job.)
Mature educated elite centrists know all this already.
Politics for the rest is the problem. And I think Carville was very right: Wokeness is a problem and we all know it.
All Joe Biden would have to do is a few more strong and unequivocal Sister Souljah moments to make clear where the Dem party stand he'd have the majority approval ratings more like Bill Clinton's 2nd term and the coattails would be strong.
Meanwhile the "branding" of the Dem party still sucks. It's not seen by too many as offering a grownup alternative, just lefty tit for righty tat, rinse and repeat.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 8:52am
"he's clearly very scared". They would know his state of mind better than most -
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:54am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:23am
and another thing...sharing 'deep thoughts'...
(some of the replies are worthwhile)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 10:11am
& when moderate Dems don't stand up?
Should they really be abandoning the field to The Squad?
Did 2016 teach nothing?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/09/2022 - 11:18am
more posted here in Oct.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/09/2022 - 12:37pm
doh!
Maggie sez:
(I note that several replies question her use of "grown man")
this was a big one too
oh look Marj got the Trump talking points:
Martyr!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/09/2022 - 1:12pm
trending just now on Twitter: #MAGAmeltdown
has stuff like this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/09/2022 - 1:43pm
surely the NYPost is newly vying to be Trump's enemy # 1 until the day he dies. Currently the home page at NYPost.com:
BTW this was the paper edition's cover for yesterday, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 2:52am
WSJ bashes Trump perhaps even more strongly - straight-out calls him a big 'loser' - and he just loathes that label:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 1:59pm
just a theory in response to a two-tweet thread from a poli-sci professor, but an interesting one:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 1:36am
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 2:17am
How Trump has decided to play it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 2:06pm
which gives Kayleigh 'heebie jeebies"
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 2:09pm
Augean Stables? I hear they're big, but Trump's manly, a true Hercules.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 3:55pm
Trump's screaming, ranting, babbling and foaming at the mouth
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/10/2022 - 7:55pm
but wait, there's more:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 12:34am
(except Trump/Sessions quite possibly did)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 4:45am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 12:25am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 5:03am
Old person who remembers, rubbing it in
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 1:45pm
"for the second consecutive day"
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 4:24pm
grabs for power everywhere:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 5:09pm
not that anyone cares anymore what she thinks, but still:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 9:52pm
Lesser, she knew that how long and she just thought to say something now? I mean, that's not a minor observation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/12/2022 - 12:26am
Jonathan Chait piece reprinted from Intelligencer > free access
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/12/2022 - 1:55am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/12/2022 - 2:51am
Posobiec says:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/13/2022 - 1:48pm
Nope, Boris & others failed lots w/o resigning. It now requires catastrophic embarrassing failure and prolly just running out of gas, not just losing an election. Even a cock-up like Brexit isn't enough.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/13/2022 - 3:49pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/13/2022 - 2:19pm
Liz Cheney vs. MTG (on Nov. 4):
(this is an example of one of the wonderful things about Twitter )
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/13/2022 - 2:27pm
they are definitely going to keep on the "blue cities = high crime + elite lefty whites" thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/13/2022 - 2:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/14/2022 - 8:38pm
Liz to Kari:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/14/2022 - 9:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 9:15am
yeah, wassup with that, was he instructed to do that?
Maggie Haberman hints it was Graham?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 12:40am
Maggie sees something that hints at a direction where he may be going:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 1:13am
Olivia Nussi, at Mar-a-Lago in person, with similar reaction:
she retweeted this
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 1:26am
Kellyanne's husband -
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 3:39am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 2:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 2:36am
their current headline story with 5 reporters on it
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/16/2022 - 2:41am
also see Barr on indictment, here
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:45pm
Josh Hawley: The GOP is dead. A new GOP must listen to working people.Guest oped at Washington Post, Nov. 18
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:58pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 12:58am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 1:01am
He's my new Rep., via redistricting. So far seems smart as a whip politically.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 11:24pm
pants on fire
Interesting the very useful context note that he cannot do this (without a majority vote by the entire House) and positive rating of it is ocurring on Elon Musk's Twitter. Contary to what the liberal hysterics are saying, go figure.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 11:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 1:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 1:50pm
no surprise from a neo-con, but clearly stated:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 5:18pm
I am struck that this is in declarative sentences, like an official pronouncement:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:46pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 12:00am
Candace Owens feels it necessary to do a long Twitter thread disclaiming a narrative about Kanye West as not only incorrect but drug-induced and paranoid:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 2:55pm
also too, there's this -
keep in mind that Murdoch Inc. is apparently on a mission to bring down Trump
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 2:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 8:15pm
^ I'm going to take a pass on her last suggestion because I checked it and as of now there's over 12,000 comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 8:24pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/27/2022 - 5:09am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/27/2022 - 4:58pm