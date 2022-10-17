On the road with Iraq’s drug squad as it struggles to keep up with the deluge

By Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim @ WashingtonPost.com, October 17

BASRA, Iraq — Inside the dilapidated headquarters of Basra’s drug unit, the colonel’s stack of case files rarely shrinks. Yet every night below the flickering fluorescent lights, chatter thrums before a new round of raids.

The officers sound exhausted.

Iraq is in the throes of an addiction epidemic as parts of a generation impoverished by war and neglect is turning to the drugs that are now flooding the country. Basra’s understaffed and underfunded counternarcotics squad is overwhelmed.

At the center of this blight is the cloying heat and crushing poverty of Basra, where jail cells are full and dealers have police on their payroll so kingpins remain untouched. But the origins are far away, in the cool mountains of Afghanistan and the underground laboratories of Iran where new supplies and techniques have led to a flourishing trade [....]