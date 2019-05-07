Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
I just can't vote for a womanBy ocean-kat on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 3:49pm |
Sorry dag bloggers but we have to face the reality that a woman can't do what's needed in a debate with Trump. Punch him in the face. Biden is the only nominee that promises to beat Trump to a bloody pulp if he so much as walks to close to him. He claims a long history of punching people in the mouth as evidence to back up his ability to fuck up Trump.
"You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man. The idea that I'd be intimidated by Donald Trump. He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack them in the mouth."
I like Warren's policy positions. I like her plans. But imagine Warren punching Trump in the mouth. He'd just laugh it off and then kick her ass. Does she have a plan for that?
We need a real man for president.
Comments
You mean Cory Booker? Julián Castro?
The Trump-Biden pre-fight breakdown didn't come down too reassuring:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 5:15pm
If Jill Stein runs, I'm for her. Maybe. Is Gary Johnson running? I liked his "the sun will explode in 3 billion years so why worry about climate change the next 100. " That made sense.
I don't like any of the 23 Democrats, they are either too lefty or too moderate. Too young, too 'middle' or too old, too gay, too macho or too obviously female. I can't stand Trump, but he still may make me rich, but I can't be sure.
If David Brooks makes a good case for somebody I could consider it. And I don't mean his pick last time, Marco Rubio.
by NCD on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 6:21pm
If only Goldilocks were here, she could tell us which candidate was just right. I mean perfect.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 7:47pm
You josh, but it's a headline at WaPo politics (and elsewhere, I imagine) therefore I think so we should be getting lots of feedback about this in the media and maybe it will even end up a poll question:
‘I’d smack him in the mouth’: Biden seeks to dispel concerns about his ability to take on Trump after shaky debate performance, July 5, 9:41 am
We should get an inkling if the pugilist thing is what lots of Dems really want. I would not be surprised to learn that this response was focus grouped, is really all I am saying.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 7:18pm
Joe Biden as Raging Bull. Very inventive.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 7:48pm
I josh, but it's not friendly ribbing. I'm incredibly angry about this. I guess my sarcasm wasn't sufficient to show how angry this makes me. I can't put into words why and how much I hate this type of macho posturing. This isn't the first time Biden has said this. He's been mouthing off like this since Trump stalked Hillary in the early debate.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 8:04pm
This guy annoying bumped into me sitting next to me on the bus the other day, and then on getting out he shoved me out of the way. I nearly caught up with him a block later and yelled out at him - he started reaching into his bag while screaming all crazy at me - I quickly stepped back, crossed the street, acted like just the wuss I needed to be to avoid getting shot or beat or whatever he was reaching for.
Joe's a nice guy - he's been living the comfy life for a lot of years. Let's not push it. Trump thrives on this type of confrontation, and whichever way it comes out, he'll lie about it anyway. He's a psychopath. We're not looking for a Clint Eastwood to combat him - we just need a sane politician.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 8:09pm
Aldous Huxley wrote that macho posturing by demagogues works with the non-intellectual:
"Opponents should not be argued with; they should be attacked, shouted down.....The morally squeamish intellectual may be shocked by this kind of thing. But the masses are always convinced that “right is on the side of the active aggressor.”... "
The "white working class" in the critical heartland swing states eat up the macho stuff, it worked for Trump, and it might work again without giving him some of his own "medicine".
by NCD on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 10:51pm
In contrast, like Trump, Bernie's going with victimhood and grievance thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/07/2019 - 2:15pm
I wondered who Bernie would blame his loss on this time. Now I know. Sounding more Trumpy every day.
Next he’ll be shouting! “Lock them up!” Or will he go full trump and blame it on Hillary again?
by CVille Dem on Mon, 07/08/2019 - 10:41pm
Hells yeah! The Democrats should add an ultimate fighting debate format to prove who's tough enough to KO Trump in the ring. (It's a tough call. Gabbard and Buttigieg have the training, but de Blasio's got the size. Biden's in good shape for 76, but those old bones get brittle.)
by Michael Wolraich on Sun, 07/07/2019 - 11:32pm
Fuck Biden that pansy little wimp. In 2018 he threatened Trump, " I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Just a couple of weeks ago he was gonna punch him in the mouth. Now all he wants is a push up contest. " ‘C’mon Donald, c’mon man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal?" I knew he wouldn't fight, the fucking little baby. Next thing he'll be challenging Trump to see who can jump on one leg the longest.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 6:09pm
Let me take the opportunity of your 2019 blog showing up on "hits of the day", oceankat, to point out how quickly things change. You don't have to worry about this kind of thing anymore! Gender designation words, behavioral decriptors and pronouns have all changed! Everyone can punch everyone else and furthermore, they will no doubt all be tested for their skills using an automatic rifle.
Want evidence? Witness Liz Cheney punching Donald Trump in the nose every other day.
(Caveat: Under 35 and still menstruating? Sorry, no presidential run for you. You have to remain available to bear and raise the children.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 7:42pm
Shit, hits of the day and haven't hit anyone yet. I don't think <35 can run for prez, but why are we still calling it "men struating"? Not enough women? *that's* where we need a new pronoun.
(and why "men-o-pause"? It's not like they're going to start up again...)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 8:03pm