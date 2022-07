After 7 years of APC, 95% of Nigerians aged 18-24 think their country is headed in wrong

direction, worst result in ALL Africa. Most want to emigrate.



Nigeria needs a @PeterObi presidency to make its youth believe again. Seriously.



Full BBC article here: