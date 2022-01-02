Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
German court finds Syrian ex-colonel guilty of crimes against humanityBy artappraiser on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 4:38am |
A German court has found a Syrian former army colonel guilty of crimes against humanity, handing him a life sentence. It was a landmark trial to examine state-sponsored torture during the Syrian civil war.
https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-finds-syrian-ex-colonel-guilty-of-crimes-against-humanity/a-60407021
Comments
next up: Germany tries Syrian doctor for torture
Syrian doctor Alaa M. is standing trial in Frankfurt, accused of having been part of the Syrian torture system.
@ DW.com, Jan. 19
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 4:45am
Avenatti found guilty. But I still like him & think he did us all a service, don't trust Stormy, think Cohen's an only slightly reformed asshole, Mike's a greedy amoral behemoth, and Trump's a total dick. Like the holdout juror, that's my gut reaction.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 5:05pm
well as long as we are sharing gut reactions: I trust Cohen as totally totally reformed and very sorry for what he did and seeing the enormity of it, and doing his best to make retribution. I never trusted Avenatti at all- he was always first and foremost into gaining power for basically narcissist goals; as for his interest in Trump, it was more like: takes one to know one. All very Shakespearean, both of them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 5:35pm
My Avenatti is a bit tongue in cheek, but there's still some self-reflection in Cohen that's missing - and his interaction with Avenatti is oddly tone-deaf - Cohen bullied the shit out of Stormy and dozens of others, while enabling Trump's criminal BS over and over.. He's certainly much lower scum than Avenatti, over decades, come-to-Jesus moment or not. He didn't go to jail for that part - but it's as bad as his taxi scams and what-not. Avenatti rescued Stormy's chances of any public revival, including after the authorities set her up in Cleveland. She seems greedy, lucky and totally self-absorbed, which is par for whatever her profession is exactly. But she must have been a royal pain to work with through a PR/court cycle. Maybe Avenatti got greedy, but you can at least see some good value in what he was doing, for her at least - his wheelchair client also seems confused, not to preclude wither messing up facts and/or being taken advantage of But Cohen was just a conman-cum-Godfather's consigliare. Certainly shouldn't be throwing stones at his former adversaries - lucky he spent so little time in jail, considering whatever cooperation he did AFAIK didnt yield any convictions - even CFO Weismann(?) is still free. The Enquirer guy (David...?)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 6:04pm