"The movement of working-class whites away from the Democratic party is one of the most debated topics in U.S. politics. As Piketty (2020) documents, it is part of a larger trend in the rich democracies, as many less-educated voters have left the traditional center-left parties in Europe. In the U.S. context, NAFTA appears to have played an important role in facilitating at least part of this major political realignment."