U.S. military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strikeBy artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 11:27pm |
Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed
By Associated Press 10/23/2021 08:09 AM EDT
The U.S. military said it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike [....]
The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/23/us-military-killed-al-qaida-leader-516885
Report: U.S. nears formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace
The Biden administration is currently facing the reality of carrying out counterterrorism operations against groups like ISIS-K in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal.
By MAEVE SHEEHEY @ Politico.com, 10/23/2021 03:01 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 11:35pm
A C.I.A. Fighter, a Somali Bomb Maker, and a Faltering Shadow War
The hunt for an elusive Somali militant illustrates why Al Shabab, the wealthy and dangerous group tied to Al Qaeda, is at its strongest in years.
Despite a decade of American covert action, they roam the countryside, bomb cities and run an undercover state, complete with courts and parallel taxes
By Declan Walsh, Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes Photographs by Tyler Hicks @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 24, 2021Updated 1:44 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 3:58pm