Facebook down; Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger also part of major outageBy artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:36pm |
USA TODAY,Oct. 4, updated 2:30 pm
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have apparently all gone down in a major outage.
The social network and the Facebook-owned platforms all stopped working around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday morning according to the site Down Detector. The outage affects nearly 7 billion users between the three platforms.
Users going to Facebook's site saw an error page or an onscreen message that said, "Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can." [....]
URL:
https://www.lohud.com/story/tech/2021/10/04/facebook-instagram-outage-whatsapp-down-october-2021/5991289001/?csp=chromepush
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:51pm
Goes with Antonio's comment:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:09pm
Apparently this guy understands what's going on and in this thread is trying to techsplain for normal people. (Not that I care that much about this incident, as I hardly use any of their apps--but keeping in mind a lot of sophisticados use Instagram, so not just the Facebook masses are affected this time. And it could happen with others.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:27pm
his points 19 and 20 are fun schadenfreude, especially for those who have had Kafka-like experiences with technology:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:33pm
Apparently far from amusing to a lot of small businesses around the world:
What is the current definition of a utility anyways?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 6:15pm
QUICK DOWNLOAD OR PRINT WHAT YOU WANT TO READ cause it's starting to look like the whole shebang is going to fall down!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 7:50pm
Burn baby burn. Is this Fight Club?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 8:19pm
He's right, one of the things that's neat about Twitter is the tongue-in-cheek stuff by the individuals behind big corporate accounts (institutional accounts too-NJ.gov's twitter account comes to mind)
In a weird way he surely didn't mean, it verifies the famous Mitt Romney line that corporations are people too, my friend.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 8:01pm
A self-described Burmese-American in NYC to Facebook Engineering:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 10:33pm