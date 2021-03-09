A former Georgia prosecutor involved in the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing has been indicted on charges of misconduct for allegedly using her position to shield the men who chased and shot Arbery as he went for a run in February 2020.

Jackie Johnson, a former district attorney on the Brunswick judicial circuit, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Arbery was killed when a white father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the coastal city of Brunswick.

A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun. The McMichaels said they believed Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot after attacking Travis McMichael with his fists.

Police did not charge any of them immediately following the shooting, and the McMichaels and Bryan remained free for more than two months until the Georgia bureau of investigation took over the case. All three were charged with murder in May 2020 and face trial this fall. Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging in their neighborhood and was unarmed when Travis McMichael shot him. They say there is no evidence Arbery had committed a crime.