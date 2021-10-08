From HuffPost

On July 19, Elder tweeted a photo of himself with Straka and proudly noted the endorsement of the accused Capitol rioter.

Brandon Straka, a self-described “former liberal” activist who has been encouraging voters to leave the Democratic Party , was charged with impeding law enforcement officers and engaging in disorderly conduct after he and hundreds of other Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent Joe Biden from taking office earlier this year.

California GOP gubernatorial front-runner Larry Elder last month touted the endorsement of a man who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-larry-elder-brandon-straka_n_6112bffde4b09fba0e6a686c

Also

California Republican gubernatorial front-runner Larry Elder highlighted an interview he did with a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic on his radio show website last month.

The July 7 post, You’ll Want to Hear This Physician’s Take on the Vaccines, includes a YouTube video of Elder’s interview with a caller who opposes the Biden’s administration’s efforts at getting people vaccinated, including going door-to-door in some communities to hand out information about the efficacy of the vaccines.

The woman, a gynecologist in Texas, initially expresses concern about the effects of the vaccine on children under 12 and worries it may be “harmful” later in life. She then spouts far-right conspiracy theories about the vaccine effort targeting minorities, invoking the name of billionaire Bill Gates and population control as Elder strokes his chin and moves on without pushing back.

“He wants population control, so I ultimately don’t have a lot of trust in what they’re doing here,” she says.

At another point in the interview, the woman says she relies on “protocols” to stay healthy and guard against COVID-19, including vitamins, nebulized hydrogen peroxide and hydroxychloroquine.