Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
California GOP Gubernatorial Front-Runner Touts Endorsement Of Accused Jan. 6 RioterBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 9:43pm |
From HuffPost
California GOP gubernatorial front-runner Larry Elder last month touted the endorsement of a man who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
Brandon Straka, a self-described “former liberal” activist who has been encouraging voters to leave the Democratic Party, was charged with impeding law enforcement officers and engaging in disorderly conduct after he and hundreds of other Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to prevent Joe Biden from taking office earlier this year.
On July 19, Elder tweeted a photo of himself with Straka and proudly noted the endorsement of the accused Capitol rioter.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-larry-elder-brandon-straka_n_6112bffde4b09fba0e6a686c
Also
California Republican gubernatorial front-runner Larry Elder highlighted an interview he did with a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic on his radio show website last month.
The July 7 post, You’ll Want to Hear This Physician’s Take on the Vaccines, includes a YouTube video of Elder’s interview with a caller who opposes the Biden’s administration’s efforts at getting people vaccinated, including going door-to-door in some communities to hand out information about the efficacy of the vaccines.
The woman, a gynecologist in Texas, initially expresses concern about the effects of the vaccine on children under 12 and worries it may be “harmful” later in life. She then spouts far-right conspiracy theories about the vaccine effort targeting minorities, invoking the name of billionaire Bill Gates and population control as Elder strokes his chin and moves on without pushing back.
“He wants population control, so I ultimately don’t have a lot of trust in what they’re doing here,” she says.
At another point in the interview, the woman says she relies on “protocols” to stay healthy and guard against COVID-19, including vitamins, nebulized hydrogen peroxide and hydroxychloroquine.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/california-recall-larry-elder-vaccine_n_610d8baae4b0cc1278bc0550
Larry Elder Thinks California’s Minimum Wage Should Be $0 an Hour
https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/larry-elder-minimum-wage/
Comments
Been paying attention and can't find anyone calling Larry Elder a "frontrunner" for the CA governorship except Larry himself and this desperate HuffPost reporter trying to get clickbait attention any which way he can with the vague hope of getting a job in any other media institution except HuffPost. You obviously fell for it, so I probably shouldn't be entirely dismissive...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/14/2021 - 10:58am