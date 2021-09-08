Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Trump’s coup attempt grows even more worrisome as new details emergeBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 9:34am |
What happened on Jan. 6 was horrifying: an attempted coup, inflamed by social media, incited by the defeated president and televised in real time. What happened before Jan. 6, we are coming to learn, was equally horrifying: a slow-motion attempted coup, plotted in secret at the pinnacle of government and foiled by the resistance of a few officials who would not accede to Donald Trump’s deluded view of the election outcome.
That is the unnerving picture that is only beginning to fully emerge of what was happening behind the scenes as Trump, enraged by his loss, schemed to overturn clear election results with the connivance of not only top White House aides but also senior officials at the Justice Department who were maneuvering around their chain of command to bolster Trump’s efforts.
Which raises the most disturbing question: What if? What if the senior Trump-installed officials at the Justice Department, notably acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, had been more willing to put loyalty to Trump over the rule of law? What happens, God forbid, next time, when the outcome may be further muddied thanks to changed state laws shifting power from election officials to partisan legislators?
BTW, I see Ruth Marcus on vaccination also thinks like Macron in France. That includes not just right wing nuts but: your lazy ass people who still haven't managed to take a bus to the local CVS or Walgreen's for a free shot need coddling about bad Tuskegee memories or outreach or whatever, fuck that, GROW UP NOT A JOKE plenty of others managed to do it, they SHOULD BE LOCKED DOWN! Free to be stupid alone and not be allowed anywhere. Quit with the fucking excuses for them! Anything else is simply communal punishment for the rest of us who managed to get vaccinated. That's wack thinking, they are the ones who should be punished, not the rest of us!
Even for the home bound, free shots are available almost everywhere. Those who have a genuine medical excuse for not getting vaccinated are no doubt already living a locked down life for their own safety! All other excuses are invalid! The unvaccinated truly shouldn't be allowed in public. If they have trauma over Tuskegee or whatever, sorry, do it home alone. She is correct on this
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 3:37pm