Moses was considered Mississippi's MLK. He was an organizer for SNCC. He helped organize the 1964 voter registration project the Freedom Riders in 1964. In addition, he received a MacArthur genius award and founded the Algebra Project to help poor students with learning math skills.

Moses was not as well known as John Lewis or Fannie Lou Hamer, but he was an icon in his own right. Rest in power

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/25/us/bob-moses-dead.html