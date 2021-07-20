Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Texas Senate Bill Drops Teaching Requirement That Ku Klux Klan Is 'Morally Wrong'
Under the guise of preventing the teaching of Critical Race Theory
In a new political low in Texas, the Republican-dominated state Senate has passed a bill to eliminate a requirement that public schools teach that the Ku Klux Klan and its white supremacist campaign of terror are “morally wrong.”
The cut is among some two dozen curriculum requirements dropped in the measure, along with studying Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the works of United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony’s writings about the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history.
Critics say the state is promoting an “anti-civics” education.
Senate Bill 3 — passed last Friday 18-4 — drops most mentions of people of color and women from the state’s required curriculum.
That includes eliminating a requirement that students be taught the “history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong.”
How ironic you post this line:
Under the guise of preventing the teaching of Critical Race Theory
As it has within it the answer to preventing this sort of thing from happening in the first place. Will you and your kind get that? NOOOOOO, is very clear who furnished the ammunition to start this particular culture war, and instead of nipping it in the bud, the Democratic partisans did not disavow one very small group of activist leftists but let it be presumed they were just fine with them trying to influence primary school curricula. Carville warned but those who needed to listen didn't listen.
JAMES CARVILLE: “WOKENESS IS A PROBLEM AND WE ALL KNOW IT
Look, don't be so clueless, why would Texas conservatives ignore this excellent chance The Woke gave them to feed red meat to the base and get them all riled up?
All it would take is to prevent shit like this tit-for-tat Ku Klux Klan thing is for ,more elected Dems to stand up to The Woke like Jim Clyburne just did, that they don't represent the party mainstream, but no lots of Dems like you pretend they are not a problem. You do not see what you reap by allowing extremist views to go unchallenged: extremist blowback from the other extremist side and further faux divisiveness in the main electorate due to extremist troll fighting getting all the attention.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 3:52pm