Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Democrat introduces resolution to expel GreeneBy artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 11:12pm |
By Christina Marcos @ TheHill.com, March 19
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) on Friday formally introduced a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress over her past indications of support for violence against prominent Democrats.
"I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body. And I'm not saying this for shock value. It's the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government," Gomez said on the House floor. "I take no joy in introducing this resolution," [....]
URL:
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544009-democrat-introduces-resolution-to-expel-greene
- Add new comment
- 50 reads
Comments
Israel veto in foreign policy
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/21/2021 - 12:10pm