Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:12am