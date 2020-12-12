I believe we can relax with semi-high confidence that Trump will not be our next President. For a while now there has been much speculation about what he will do post Presidency to stay in the limelight, assuming of course he doesn’t go to prison. Many, including me, expect that he will try to monetize his popularity through some sort of public forum where the big spotlight will continue to shine on him 24/7. I have no idea if he could run a media outlet and succeed but he seems to have a knack for making big bucks even off his many failures. I think there is an easier way to monetize his idiocy that would be orders of magnitude easier to set up and extremely cheap to run on an ongoing basis so wouldn't require big investors being ripped off in order to make a profit. It would almost certainly make a lot of money on the cheap. Consider that there are many Youtube channels and Patreon funded websites and Substack sights which are making big to very big money and most are founded and run by people you have never heard of and are about subjects you are not interested in. That is because of the power of big numbers. Following are some speculative figures estimating the money Trump might make with a Substak account where he could rant to his heart’s content as he pumped up his hardest core base.

Based on rounded numbers, approximations, and guesses, here is what Trump might make on the side working in his spare time. [These are “gross” figures in every sense of the word]

Trump received 74,000,000 votes. Suppose 2% of that number would pay $5 a month for a subscription to Trump’s Substack. The gross income would amount to $7,400,000 a month or $88,800,000 a year. What will it finally cost us all before he finally goes away?