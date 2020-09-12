Except he'd give it a Yeagerism, like "that wasn't too tough". Presumably there's a Flyboy saloon he'll be at for happy hour. Hope no speed limits on the other side.

Follow Chuck up from "Yeager" and äll the way down in "The High Desert".https://t.co/kHCgj4rGnc — MoreCalVell (@VellCal) December 8, 2020