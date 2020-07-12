Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Former American Bar Association Presidents, 1,000-Plus Lawyers Call for Bar Investigations of Trump Campaign Attorneyshttps://t.co/jMi2TIJPt8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 8, 2020
NEW: More than 40 attorneys general and the U.S. government are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wed, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominancehttps://t.co/XdvCeKdlbd— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 9, 2020
The House voted 335-78 to pass a major military bill hours after Trump threatened to veto it, putting him on notice that they could override him if he follows through with the threat. https://t.co/aSJ27L0wcx— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 9, 2020
call your rep ASAP, especially if it's a Republican!
House members make bipartisan push for cash stimulus payments to COVID-weary Americans https://t.co/H3kqgb5khD— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) December 8, 2020
I think it's safe to scratch the "report says" part of the headline once Sherrod Brown is retweeting the story
.@RepMarciaFudge is a talented lawyer, successful mayor, and effective legislator.
There is nothing Marcia can’t accomplish, and she would make Ohio proud leading @HUDgov.https://t.co/ykBMD3EaZ5
The hook of the cane reaches out from the side of the stage.
by Erica Pandey @ Axios.com, Dec. 8
Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.
The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.
by Anna North @ Vox.com, Dec. 8
"I don’t know anyone that is not struggling” at this point in the pandemic, one mom says.
I’m running for Mayor of New York City to repair the fabric of the city, pull New Yorkers together to rebuild from the damage wrought by COVID, and reimagine an innovative city that truly works for everyone.
found this via retweet by Matthew Yglesias
this is very good https://t.co/YDhskxOaQY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 8, 2020
Ex-CISA director Chris Krebs has sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers, Joe diGenova, for defamation, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans and fraudulently reap political donations. https://t.co/taJ9OsMiln— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2020
There is a movement towards Progressive prosecutors
“It’s telling, because it’s not just in bluer, urban locations like Los Angeles,” said Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, which advises prosecutors and candidates seeking change. “We saw a number of D.A.s elected in Georgia. We saw D.A.s in Florida elected. We saw wins of reform-minded D.A.s in Michigan and Texas and Colorado and Columbus, Ohio.”
As the movement builds momentum, with more progressive prosecutors taking office each election cycle, they have increasingly come together to influence policy and make significant changes in America’s criminal justice system, despite growing pushback from police unions and state officials.
Black youth in NYC carry guns for protection. They do not trust the police to have their best interests at heart
He was 7 years old, standing in a bare room opening onto a patio in Brooklyn, when an uncle handed him a pistol that was twice as big as his hands. His uncle guided his finger to the trigger and pointed the barrel straight ahead.
A loud crack split the air, followed by the scent of gunpowder, he recalled. His uncle, his breath smelling of alcohol, said in the boy’s ear, “This is how you survive.”
Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country.
Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh
