    Let me introduce you to super-hot Brit artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

    By artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 3:58pm |

    lynette yiadom-boakye’s fly in league with the night is extraordinary and now view now at @Tate. on a few of the walls are quotes from lynette taken from our most recent conversation. pic.twitter.com/JQ0q3OFG1o

    — Antwaun Sargent (@Sirsargent) December 3, 2020

    Her paintings have sold for seven figures for several years now, and there is a waiting list for her work.

    More here

    Lynette Yiadom-Boakye review – ‘she’s turned Tate Britain on its head’ https://t.co/vRbA8FmV1d

    — The Guardian (@guardian) December 2, 2020

    Suffice it to say her work hearkens back to European Old Masters.

    Bio background from wikipedia Her parents were immigrants from Ghana. But she is simply British.

    ...In 2010, her work was recognised by Okwui Enwezor who gave her an exhibition at Studio Museum in Harlem.[4] In addition to her artwork, Yiadom-Boakye has taught at the Ruskin School of ArtOxford University where she is a visiting tutor for their Master in Fine Arts programme.[5] Her influence as an Artist was recognised in the 2019 Powerlist and she was subsequently listed in the Top 10 of the most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK in 2020.[6][7]....

    p.s. Okwui Enwezor who helped promote her career, and who tragically died recently, is now considered one of the greatest curators of all times internationally. I would like to be clear about that: not a great black curator, but a great curator.

    the single auction record just broken for a work by painter Amy Sherald who did Michelle Obama's official White House portrait

    $4.3 mil with fees #auctionrecord #amysherald https://t.co/RRmSeoX9fk

    — Katya Kazakina (@artdetective) December 8, 2020

    her work officially has a multi-million dollar resale value now.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:29pm

