Eugene Robinson of the WaPo created an educational list for Trump supporters

Democrats were given repeated instructions on how to understand Trump voters

Some of us even read Hillbilly Elegy

Time for Trump,voters to do some book learning too

Robinson's list to understand Black people who disagree with Trump

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

August Wilson plays

The Piano Lesson

Fences

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The jazz of John Coltrane

How To Be An Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi

Langston Hughes poem

I too am America

To understand the crisis at the border

Separated: Inside An American Tragedy by Jacob Soboroff

To understand concerns about Trump's fitness for office

Rage by Bob Woodward

Fear by Bob Woodward

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/want-to-understand-biden-voters-heres-your-reading-list/2020/11/23/1b5f07a0-2dbe-11eb-bae0-50bb17126614_story.html