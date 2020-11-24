Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Eugene Robinson of the WaPo created an educational list for Trump supporters
Democrats were given repeated instructions on how to understand Trump voters
Some of us even read Hillbilly Elegy
Time for Trump,voters to do some book learning too
Robinson's list to understand Black people who disagree with Trump
The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
August Wilson plays
The Piano Lesson
Fences
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
The jazz of John Coltrane
How To Be An Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi
Langston Hughes poem
I too am America
To understand the crisis at the border
Separated: Inside An American Tragedy by Jacob Soboroff
To understand concerns about Trump's fitness for office
Rage by Bob Woodward
Fear by Bob Woodward
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/want-to-understand-biden-voters-heres-your-reading-list/2020/11/23/1b5f07a0-2dbe-11eb-bae0-50bb17126614_story.html
Comments
I would add in
Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
and
Between the World and Me by Ta-Neshi Coates
Both books remind you that systems want to keep people at the bottom.
Coates was severely criticized because his book had no hopeful solutions
What was missed was that was the point of Coates' book
You survive against the odds
The resistance to your succeeding is real
You learn to thrive
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:04pm