    Eugene Robinson of the WaPo created an educational list for Trump supporters 

    Democrats were given repeated instructions on how to understand Trump voters

    Some of us even read Hillbilly Elegy

    Time for Trump,voters to do some book learning too

    Robinson's list to understand Black people who disagree with Trump

    The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

    August Wilson plays

       The Piano Lesson

       Fences

       Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

    The jazz of John Coltrane

    How To Be An Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi

    Langston Hughes poem

       I too am America

    To understand the crisis at the border

    Separated: Inside An American Tragedy by Jacob Soboroff

    To understand concerns about Trump's fitness for office

    Rage by Bob Woodward

    Fear by Bob Woodward

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/want-to-understand-biden-voters-heres-your-reading-list/2020/11/23/1b5f07a0-2dbe-11eb-bae0-50bb17126614_story.html

     

     

    I would add in 

     

    Caste by Isabel Wilkerson 

    and

    Between the World and Me by Ta-Neshi Coates

     

    Both books remind you that systems want to keep people at the bottom.

    Coates was severely criticized because his book had no hopeful solutions 

    What was missed was that was the point of Coates' book

    You survive against the odds

    The resistance to your succeeding is real

    You learn to thrive


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:04pm

