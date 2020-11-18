Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.https://t.co/IcOGUpH8uG— WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) November 17, 2020
This statement is bone-chilling.— George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) November 18, 2020
The government “is not responsible for the supply of food and drink to the population in an emergency”.
What the hell is government for, if not for this? https://t.co/YB2h3BcK39
“We’ll see how helpful you are in November:” Inside the @GOP's subterranean year-long effort to get Georgia's Republican election chief to join the MAGA cult https://t.co/AF9oKzxtd9— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 18, 2020
The plan, known as the most-favored nations rule, would link government payments for medicines to lower prices paid abroad.
Current headline story by Sarah Owermohle & Dan Diamond @ Politico.com, Nov. 17
President Donald Trump has resurrected a long-delayed plan to slash drug prices, with advisers pitching him on an added benefit: It would hit an industry that Trump believes slow-walked coronavirus vaccine development until after the election.
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general - another big story from @JZBleiberg https://t.co/snMHh5wOnU— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) November 18, 2020
(CNN)In an unprecedented move, the Detroit-based Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked along partisan lines on a critical vote Tuesday and was unable to certify the county's presidential results before the deadline.
The two Democrats on the panel voted to certify the results, while the two Republicans voted against it.
From Raffensperger, the South Carolina Secretary of State
When Raffensperger received a message on Friday that Graham had called him, he told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, he assumed that the South Carolina senator wanted to discuss the Jan. 5 runoff races for both of Georgia’s Senate seats. So he returned the call.
The woman who is singlehandedly responsible for deciding whether the federal government can start preparing for the new administration has been looking for a new job of her own, even as she holds off on letting others prepare for new jobs https://t.co/WYHk7cHksK— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 16, 2020
Our White House senior staff is composed of individuals who demonstrate the President-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has expertise in governing, and will be ready deliver results for working families on Day One.https://t.co/MXnMExXAFp pic.twitter.com/DaWmRI8PRk
Grassley, 87, tests positive for covid. He was in the Senate on Monday and presided over the chamber as it opened and spoke on the floor as well, removing his mask as he spoke. He went into isolation today after being exposed to someone with covid-19. https://t.co/VdtAxbdjcE— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020
...it quickly became clear that the lawmakers themselves remain deeply divided on how the companies should handle political speech...
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will continue enforcing enhanced fact-checking procedures on Facebook and Twitter through the January runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate https://t.co/Y0SEaG0qsP
NEW: Lobbyists are highlighting ties to @JoeBiden, which are in high demand among interest groups & foreign governments.
"That’s I think an obvious selling point," said @ridiamond, who ran BIDEN's NY state campaign, & joined a DC lobbying firm last week. https://t.co/H5ijNrdEdT
Comments
Ditto "Asian-Americans". Really, why can't more supposedly smart people see that these big demographic categories we use are outdated, so obsolete as to be basically useless and frankly VERY racist!?
You drill down to county level, as he is suggesting, well then DOH you are really finally hitting REAL demographics, small sub-cultural groups where people may think alike. All you're really doing by doing that is trying to escape the big stupid obsolete category you are trying to shove a whole bunch of people into based on their ethnicity!
Yes, there are "ghettoes" where people think alike and maybe have the same genes too. At below the county level! It doesn't work across a whole state that way much less the whole country! DOH!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:49pm