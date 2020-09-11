Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
OUR STORY on Bustos not running for DCCC chair again:— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 9, 2020
W/ the wonderful @sarahnferris
and @allymutnickhttps://t.co/ZhSTrHwYjE
In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, President-elect Joe Biden’s support was roughly flat, even as President Donald Trump increased his support — with @JonathanTamari, @sbcmw & @Elaijuh https://t.co/indIeujRL5
57% want stricter gun laws, 9% less strict, 34% want them kept as they are--GOP support for stricter gun laws has fallen 14 points since 2019 to new 22% low--25% of Americans favor a handgun ban in the U.S., near record low
Support for stricter gun laws hits a four year low https://t.co/yKzZhg6ZgQ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2020
The problem for Biden in an effort to unite a divided country is that even once Trump leaves, right-wing misinformation remains.https://t.co/w6sKiDZHrX— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 17, 2020
I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
Further elaboration on the story from Caygle on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:15pm
Kraushaar says of Caygle's latest news:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:18pm
Maybe she's good at fundraising but not at messaging through social media?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:23pm
Myself, I'm just going to be careful about coming to conclusions yet.
But at this point I do want to bring up one thing that your question actually helped crystalize for me: you're still mostly worrying about past paradigms where the goal always was not met of: get out those votes, i.e., if we'd only get out the votes of sympathetic nonvoters, Dems would win (like with Obama, a lot more came out because they got young people being enthused activists minorities wanted to see the first black president etc.) You even mentioned in another place again how Obama didn't share their info.
WELL this time THE VOTE CAME OUT. You actually got what you wanted, you're still thinking like you didn't. Record number of votes. And what did you get? Preference for moderates except in lefty districts, probably a lot of split ticket voting. More Hispanics liking the GOP way of seeing things than anybody thought. The vote came out. The vote, this is who we are as a country!
I don't see how a 50-state "strategy" works on changing minds on what kind of politicians and policies people want. To get people to change their minds about what they want, that would be the same process as culture change: entertainment, media, arts.
And Dem party can't (no pun intended) police groups like BLM about politically savvy rhetoric, culture and experience have to do that.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:45pm
No, I'm thinking of downticket races along with presidential.
So Biden got elected, but the Dems didn't get the House seats they thought they would, didn't flip many Senate seats - so we're stuck mostly with what we had, a bit slimmer in the House, and we know the President's party usually loses Congressional races at midterms, so that's precarious.
The AOC complaint (among several) was candidates spending very little on social media to win tight races. And there's still making a go of it even if it's not a tight race, a lost cause - but preparing for 2-, 4-, 6-years from now.
The article I think I posted about Florida was pointing out problems not just with Cubans.
Was the push against Lindsey & Mitch as strong as it could be, uphill as it seems? (a lot of money trying to flip SC - how close was it in practice, and what's the post-op verdict on effectiveness of messaging?)
We knew GOP would try to use law & order and other tried & true tropes against Dem candidates - how well did we use social media to fight off that damage, to own the narrative? It's not just GOTV - it's "prepare the minds", that propUganda Lulu was compaining about (as if persuading people is propaganda)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:32pm
Well what I was talking about is here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:35pm
and I will just say social media is entertainment, if they want to change minds culturally, they have to learn to make it more entertaining. infotainment. (Including stupid debates like going on elsewhere on this site right now, only two sides to every story are you with them or the enemy.)
Myself, I hope that doesn't happen, I'd like to see us move away from populism, you see? Not having so many people vote for the cool guy or gal, not because Obama makes them faint so they trust him.
And downticket especially I'd like to see more technocrats who don't do culture wars.
This is the major problem we got with all GOP since the 1980's, they do culture wars, they run for mayor on the anti-abortion platform in conservative towns, etc. It's turned the country into a nervous wreck after decades of it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:43pm
on the progressive side, infotainment is like what Greta Thunberg does. She knows how to get and do viral. It's still divisive, you're either a fan or you dislike her.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:46pm
and finally yeah, lulu would be right in this case, you'd be doing propaganda, just like the GOP already does, a politicial party doing that is propaganda. While a comedian doing it is just someone doing their shtick under free speech and you can change the channel.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 7:49pm
Idunno, too tired, but Dems can't advertise, do a bit of image melding without it being "propaganda" while inevitable the GOP will along dirt to label them socialists and abti-business and hate their freedoms. I'm just talking about messaging some understanding of common platform and orinciples, ones that i hope stick, not fake ones that webroadcast far and wide to beat the other team. If that's propaganda for the DCCC to do it, but not propaganda for Lincoln Party to do it, well I'm ok for DCCC to do some of that - would likely feel icky for it to spend all if it's time doing Lincoln Project-like ads, but am happy to see the party defending itself for once, instead of letting SwiftBoating and "Hillary hung dildos on the White House Christmas tree" dominate election cycles. We've seen how the GOP jams up the courts to make sure judicial remedies don't work, and how they riggerled Zuckenberg's Facebook to make sure their lies got microtargeted, so yes, have to play that game somehow it come up with an effective solution. Unilaterally being nice and proper while the others run wild is dumb, stopping people from voting, stealing court picks (not just Supreme Court), living off baldface lies, is dumb..AOC *has* used social media well to fight back against smears and get her message out. I suggest the rest do the same, and the party help them some w/o being a complete Goebbels propaganda arm. Balance. Recognition of truth and limits.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 12:54am
But it's probably best if each candidate largely drives his/her own messaging with a little bit of guidance and support. But w/o using Facebook et al, these candidates are *largely* sunk in 2020.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 1:40am
I was just going to say, truth be told: I loathe talking about that kind of thing. I myself basically despise both parties,I hate what they do to people and to our country. I've been a registered as Independent since 1980 and have been hoping they both disappear since then. I'm a moderate liberal. I judge each candidate for the position and the environment they will be working in. No different than if I hired someone to work for me--I don't ask what clubs they belong to.
These two political clubs are pernicious. Lefties don't belong with liberals and libertarians don't belong with conservatives.
You tempting me to talk about what Dem party should do to be more successful than the GOP made me throwup in my mouth a little bit I don't blame you--it's another side of me--I was tempted because I like marketing. But I feel it is wrong.
I liked Lincoln Project precisely because they left their party and became independents. After following them for a while, I see they have a lot of liberal principles. So far they sure seem more my type of people than Bernie Bros or AOC "socialists". They seem like Liz Warren sensible types.
I hate big bureaucracy and dislike the NY Dem machine intensely, they milk the system and accomplish very little to help citizens, just care about their cushy salaries and benefits. The "civil service" here is basically by payola and/or passed down nepotisically, i.e., you get your job because your uncle already has one and tells you how you get one, what to do, who to talk to, etc.
Then I saw this, this guy is a geek and no doubt a "liberaltarian" He sees partisan Dems screaming and yelling about Susan Collins all the time and it makes no sense to him:
She takes care of her constituents or they wouldn't vote her back in. What is wrong with that really? The only thing wrong is that the Senate is a partisan outfit now. Well, the founders didn't intend that! George Washington didn't want there to be any political parties at all!
You got me thinking about this-I dug up my old Jan. 2019 thread on "Liberaltarians".Me and other liberaltarians hope both parties fail soon.
I'm most happy when I see the growth of people registered as Independents. Fuck the parties, really. That kind of sausage stinks, the people in the parties don't belong together. They're all forced into a "platform" that doesnt' fit them. I love Joe's main shtick about working for everyone, uniter not divider. And that life is not a football game with Team A and Team B fighting each other. More people realize that every day, they leave the parties and become Independents.
The two parties are the current reality and the way the GOP is is the current reason that they have to stay that way. But I sure wish they would just fall apart.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:19am
1) Here in Yurup when the parties fall, they get replaced by others - to some extend doing the same thing.
2) The "parties" are just organizations - perhaps close to unions than an actual corporation. But they have goals & levels of success like any other alliance or firm.
3) Almost every organization has some kind of PR or Marketing. This can just be to get the word out, or it can be much more aggressive. The GOP has successfully lined up their official marketing with their members' daily word-of-mouth proselytizing and it's rather ugly. The Dems have *some* woke/lockstep requirements for different factions, but the org's messaging is much less expansive. And much less successful. By repeating "socialism socialism socialism", the Republicans have gained quite a bit more than expected. The Democrats have trouble even making it obvious Trump's wealth is fake and that he has about 20 aides, party colleagues,whatever convicted of various crimes. He's still a maverick, and all the Dems preaching is to the choir.
4) Hate the parties, but still to some extent 1 party carries your water; the other party may accidentally overlap with you here and there, but mostly tilts opposite. And I understand things are very different in Congress and on the local level - maybe we should just have Major Leagues and Minor Leagues, or Pro Football & College Football, where your allegiances at the lower level have nothing to do with allegiances at the higher - only past performance. But that won't happen.
5) I've had enough of the modern focus on hyper-targeted marketing for everything I might look at on Facebook or Google, but the reality is it's there and it's turning elections, more than all the "sit down with your neighbor and talk" good wishes.
6) anyway, outreach, GOTV, recruitment, etc., are part of the game. Yes, it makes a difference in leading by example, what I say *and* what I do. The monkeys dancing around some street preacher thinking they were woke & cool totally turned me off, and it really pissed me off that they didn't have a goal & honed message for why they were spnding weeks in the streets, instead burning their energy on some religious loony - who has as much right to speak and occupy a square as they. But it also pisses me off that the Democrats are back to "just shut up about your policies - no one cares - and be quiet while the other side makes a fool of itself." I mean, I did like that Bernie came to the table with some concrete things to push, even if I criticized some as unrealistic or unhelpful. You at least had something to grab onto, a known quantity. I am sick of the identity stuff as the only recourse to discussion. [like the other day, "Kamala Harris is the first woman VP".... quickly adding "of color". As if being the first woman VP can't rest on its own, that there are endless subcategories that have to be drawn up lest this be too privileged and uncontroversial. or that me belonging to that privileged class of white males who both built & defended much of what we have and screwed up a number of things, yet am supposed to shrink away, let some other supposed wonder race take over, as if anyone else has a stellar clean record over the eons.
Anyway, understand you dont want to discuss the marketing aspect or even the party support, but at some point it kind of defines the parameters of the race & next government, so hard to avoid.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:18am
One difference between now and the past, they've had a high turnout election with lots of referenda included. This is real data, you can't use pollster error blame game. See WHAT HAPPENED IN CALIFORNIA. Huge state, one of the biggest economies in the world, tons of immigrant and socio-economic mix. They went thumbs down on affirmative action, etc. In Florida they went for Trump but raised the minimum wage.
One thing that really is true is that types like "The Squad" and Bernie Bros. are trying to sell some things that are popular and other things that are really unpopular outside their own little bubble districts. If I was charged with Dem party responsibilties like someone like Pelosi is, I wouldn't give them very much time of day. If CA is moderate overall on many things and that state is still the futurist in our country, anything radical is a very long term sell. And sure to be counterproductive in the short term. People overall seem to be tending both moderate and libertarian. That's why the word "socialism" is a big turn off. Even in "the ghetto" they hate social workers poking their noses into their private lives. It's not so much a belief in "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" but rather, don't put big government strings on big government help, let us decide. There's a reason more people of all political stripes seem to prefer giving to "Go Fund Me" than paying higher taxes.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:33pm
" If I was charged with Dem party responsibilties like someone like Pelosi is, I wouldn't give them very much time of day."
It's more complicated than that for democratic leaders like Pelosi. We're a coalition and she must find some way to at least satisfy the minority parts of the coalition. I know we're not a majority, that's one reason I was against Sanders. Of course the left can't get everything they want but you can't just ignore them and expect them to vote for your moderate dem candidates. In some states the left is a larger minority group than blacks. What would have happened to Biden if his opponent wasn't the most hated republican candidate or president in my life time. by dems? Ignoring that there would have been no Lincoln project, If it was Romney against Biden lots of the left would have sat out this election or voted Green. Enough that it could have had a real effect on who won.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 8:46pm
Good layout of disinfo tactics
Would be good for analyzing other comm/disinfo pushes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:11am
The Manchin speaks on topic and none too subtly:
note things like packing the courts and ending the filibuster are also addressed
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:13pm
All these questions are moot at this point. The odds that democrats will win both seats inthe GA run off and control the senate are near zero.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:52pm
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:21pm
Noah Smith suggests Dems should think about the system LDP uses in Japan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:23am
Boustos is covid-positive; thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:58pm