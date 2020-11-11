Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
"Treating mental health crises as mental health challenges, and not public safety ones, is the modern and most appropriate approach," she added.
There were more than 170,000 mental health calls to 911 in New York City last year and the "majority concerned people who just needed help" with "no indication of violence at all," McCray said.
Comments
It's a supposed pilot program in just two neighborhoods of 100's (which haven't been formally announced) pie-in-sky supposed to start in Feb.
BUT the main thing is if a weapon is mentioned in the 911 call or just "imminent risk of harm", police will still go:
which only makes sense because not only are a of a lot of police are already trained in nearly the same thing
but the EMS doesn't want to go out on such calls without police along without getting a lot more pay for the risk they are taking
Overall, seems to me a b.s. p.r. by the Mayor's office to mollify BLM activists ESPECIALLY since HORRIFIC shit like this is going on, there aren't enough social workers and psychologists where they traditionally work (and no money coming in to keep paying those much less the few left on the payroll):
Really does sound like B.S. As in: not really going to happen! Like most things the mayor's wife (nepotism anyone?) comes up with. Or both of them: all hat, no cattle, ask a majority of NYC citizens, ask Cuomo what they promise and what they accomplish. EMT's will say no way without more pay and it will be over.
Domestic violence and domestic disturbance are some of the most dangerous situations there are, it's not going to be easy to find people wanting to go on such calls without police protection.
If it's not an emergency they are not supposed to be calling 911 in the first place! They are supposed to be calling 311 (a Bloomberg innovation, by the way) and other kinds of help are supposed to be dispatched from the appropriate department. I.E. child welfare for child abuse. But these are not normal times, those departments are not operational, people are still working from home if at all. Nobody is in those offices and there is little money forthcoming to pay them.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:59pm