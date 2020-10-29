Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
Breaking News: An ex-Homeland Security official, Miles Taylor, reveals he was the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed describing a “resistance” in the administration.https://t.co/ulkMBxrwby— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2020
New Cato national survey finds that self‐censorship is on the rise in the United States. Nearly two-thirds—62%—of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive. The share of Americans who self‐censor has risen several points since 2017 when 58% of Americans agreed with this statement. These fears cross partisan lines. Majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.
Trump, Oct 27: Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe’s shot, “Let’s go Kamala, are you get ready?” Most liberal person in the Senate.
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Comments
What I don't get is why governments still allow banks to deal with bitcoin. This is happening because hackers are able to be paid in untraceable money. There is no reason or purpose for bitcoin except to hide criminal transactions
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:00pm
we are certainly at the stage of pretty horrific ramifications with this most recent example. I don't see any reason this shouldn't be labeled "terrorism". It certainly is no different than hijacking an airplane and plus, just in the immediate ramifications, affects far more people than those on an airplane.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:43pm