Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Jonathan Swan & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, Oct. 25
If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.
The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.
- Wray and Haspel are despised and distrusted almost universally in Trump's inner circle. He would have fired both already, one official said, if not for the political headaches of acting before Nov. 3. [....]
Comments
I think especially important to note
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:46pm
Dag leaked this plan in 2017:
The numbers are scaled down, this is, however, perhaps Trump's only actual plan that he ever had beyond leading the 24 hour news cycle every day.
by NCD on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:17pm
wow you called it, NCD, it's like you know him better than Melania does, maybe only Ivanka knows him better.
Bigger picture, an old lady like me is like: how did we ever get to a place where the FBI is defended by the left?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 11:57pm
you know it just hit me that Joe meant people like them and like over at the Pentagon when he said this.
But what if he would win legit? Everybody not willing to pretend they are executing the madcap executive order of the day by "l'etat c'est moi", leaves the country or goes on minimum state income? We'd truly be in "but the emperor has no clothes!" territory. Wonder how long someone like Barr would last pandering, clearly he has right-wing ambitions for the country but getting there via a nut case is in no way assured. (What is Mr. Barr's real angle anyways, where does he think he's going with this gig so late in the game? Enquiring minds want to know. Is he planning to give up the lawyering and team up with Pence and do podcasts?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:20am
Comes to mind this is a good example of what kind of stable genius ideas would be coming out of a Trump second administration after all the purging is done:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:15am
Retweeted by horror novelist Stephen King after being tweeted to Sarah Cooper
NCD will probably also get a kick of the video in the parent tweet by Sarah, a sort of "Deep State" float, as it were, spotted on the road. Wondering why Stephen didn't chose to retweet that one as well? Maybe even too scary for him?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:50am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 5:00pm