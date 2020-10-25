“I do some of my best writing when I’m angry,” says Brittney Cooper. This explains why the author of “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower” was aboil last week over the revelation that the rapper Ice Cube worked with President Trump’s campaign team on its “Platinum Plan for Black America.”

In two hot-fire tweets, Cooper melted Ice Cube and other Black men who would follow his lead. "Apparently y’all want to be to 2020 what white women were to 2016,” she wrote. “I mean Black women are out here doing all we can to salvage anything like credible liberal/left/progressive politics, and summa these brothers are like: but Trump might wave at us and make us feel like real men.”

Cooper, a professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers University, continued her eloquent rage in an interview for my podcast “Cape Up.”She held forth in a 35-minute tour de force that ranged from Ice Cube and the appeal of Trump for some Black men to the role of Black women in their families and the political life of the nation to the meaning of seeing Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) under Secret Service protection as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. I cannot possibly capture the power and nuance of her arguments. To slice and dice her words would be to rob them of their ferocity. So, below are four areas where Cooper’s words must be read in their entirety.