Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.
Protesters, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism, flooded the streets of Minneapolis and many other cities across America following the videotaped killing of Floyd on May 25.
Federal agents say they have seen tape that allegedly shows Hunter firing "13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building" on the night of May 28, according to a statement by federal prosecutors.
"At the time of the shooting there were other individuals believed to be looters still inside the building," the statement said. "Law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm."
Hunter's association with the “Boogaloo Bois" was uncovered during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo" member who has been charged with two murders in California, authorities said.
The Star Tribune reports Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Boerne, Texas, allegedly fired an AK-47 at Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct while yelling “Justice for George Floyd,” according to a federal complaint. The complaint also alleged that Hunter helped loot and set the precinct on fire. Hunter has been charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot for his role in sowing chaos during the initial protests surrounding Floyd’s death in late May.
The complaint, which included a sworn affidavit from the FBI, provides a detailed account of how the Boogaloo movement tried to capitalize on the George Floyd protests to incite more violence under the guise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
https://www.theroot.com/boogaloo-boy-charged-for-opening-fire-and-helping-set-m-1845467211
Link to the Star Tribune story
https://www.startribune.com/charges-boogaloo-bois-fired-on-mpls-precinct-shouted-justice-for-floyd/572843802/?refresh=true
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 7:49pm
No surprise to me. The only thing Boogaloos have in common ideologically speaking as a loose group is a hatred for police and similar authorities. On anything else they may differ.
Therefore they are drawn to the more angry riot-like BLM protests like flies to honey, hop in their trucks and get there ASAP.
Nearly the same exact thing with the case of Stephen Parshall (a white Boogaloo) who first was involve with violence in Las Vegas BLM protets, then rushed to Oakland BLM protests with an armory in his vehicle to shoot the first cop he could find.
They have no disagreement with most of official BLM goals, that's for sure. They share many of the same martyrs. They want to carry it further. Boogaloo is where extreme right wing and left wing anarchists meet.
from my linked article
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 8:57pm
You know their violent participation in BLM protests is a ironic catch-22 for the BLM movement. How can you police participants in a protest if the protest is against policing itself? Convince them of the benefits of non-violence by talking it out? These guys don't want to talk, they want to see action against police. To them live protesting is not about talking, They already talked it all out online, they know what they want: war with cops, get rid of cops. Live protests against police are a chance to rile people up further, get some action going in the war against cops.
Edit to add: and especially federal cops, that's where there's the similarity with McVeigh: anti Federal government in general. And this is where the radical claims of official BLM manifestoes ring hollow as being aligned with the Democratic party, they are not. Nor are those who focus on attacking Dem mayors of big cities. Take away the name tags and what you are dealing with across the board is attack on "big government". This is why the few true libertarians who have roles in big government, like Justin Amash, are very sympathetic to many official BLM policy ideas. They are not vanilla left ideas, they are radical libertarian anti-big-government ideas, i.e., let the people help themselves in local loose organizations, let them protect themselves with their own guns, etc.
It's no coincidence that groups like the diehard Portland protesters never mention Trump or Republicans Their beef is with any Dem who would support a big government including an FBI and a Homeland Security Dept. and not to mention an FDA that tells you what drugs you can take and what food you can eat.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 9:30pm