A "DOH!" reminder: a significant part of the population isn't into risking their health and their lives. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride; the coronavirus pandemic is real and you have to deal with it.

Excellent story by @bencasselman & @jimtankersley on why economic activity won't just come roaring back if you take off restrictions.



The virus is still the main constraint! https://t.co/sws3j8RwM0 — Nick Bunker (@nick_bunker) October 22, 2020